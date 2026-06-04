Speke Resort Munyonyo: From Kabaka’s bushy hunting grounds to Africa’s top luxurious centre

On the calm shoreline of Lake Victoria, where Kampala meets water and history meets modern architecture, stands a destination that has redefined Uganda’s place in global hospitality and diplomacy. Once part of the Kabaka’s royal hunting grounds, the area has been transformed into one of Africa’s most influential conferencing and luxury hubs.

Today, Speke Resort Munyonyo represents more than a hotel. It is a diplomatic stage, a tourism landmark, and a symbol of how Uganda has positioned itself within the global meetings and incentives industry.

The transformation is linked to city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, whose investment vision under the Ruparelia Group turned Munyonyo into a fully integrated hospitality and conference complex. His development strategy focused on scale, exclusivity, and functionality, combining luxury accommodation with one of the largest conference facilities in East and Central Africa.

Built on expansive lakeside land, the resort sits within a carefully planned environment that blends natural scenery with modern infrastructure. Its location along Lake Victoria gives it both strategic and aesthetic value, with direct access to water-based activities and uninterrupted views across the world’s largest tropical lake.

Nominated for the Ekkula award, Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The resort complex includes presidential villas, high-end suites, multiple conference halls, gardens, a marina, and equestrian facilities. It also operates as a combined hospitality ecosystem that can host thousands of guests at a time without compromising privacy or security.

One of its defining strengths is its conferencing capacity. Over the years, Speke Resort Munyonyo has hosted some of the most important gatherings in Uganda’s modern diplomatic history.

In 2007, it hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), an event that placed Uganda at the center of global diplomacy. Heads of state, prime ministers, and international delegates gathered in Kampala, with Munyonyo serving as the main venue for discussions that shaped Commonwealth cooperation.

Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The success of CHOGM 2007 cemented the resort’s reputation as a trusted international meeting point. Since then, it has hosted numerous East African Community summits, African Union related ministerial meetings, security conferences, and investment forums involving both public and private sector leaders.

It has also hosted Uganda’s major national events, including economic summits, ruling party conferences, and high level government retreats where national development strategies are discussed.

In 2024, the resort once again took center stage when Uganda hosted the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. Delegations from across Asia, Africa, and Latin America gathered at Munyonyo, reinforcing its capacity to manage global-scale diplomacy with complex security and logistical requirements.

Other recurring events include regional trade negotiations, central bank meetings, health conferences, and international development forums involving multilateral institutions. The venue has become a consistent choice for East Africa’s most sensitive and high level engagements.

The infrastructure behind these events is extensive. The resort features large convention halls capable of hosting thousands of delegates, smaller breakout rooms for technical discussions, and outdoor spaces used for cultural exhibitions and official receptions. Advanced translation systems, digital conferencing tools, and live broadcast capabilities support international standards.

At peak international summits, the resort has the capacity to host as many as 20 heads of state at once, a rare capability in Africa, made possible by its expansive presidential suites, layered security systems, and purpose-built conference infrastructure.

Its accommodation capacity is equally significant, with hundreds of rooms and suites designed to meet varying levels of delegation needs. The most secure section includes presidential suites built for heads of state, offering private meeting rooms, reinforced security systems, and direct access to secured movement corridors.

Security planning is coordinated at the highest national level whenever major summits are held, allowing simultaneous presence of multiple world leaders in one controlled environment.

The resort’s physical features add to its appeal. A fully developed marina allows boats to operate on Lake Victoria, providing water transport, leisure cruises, and private diplomatic transfers. The equestrian center offers horse riding experiences within designated trails, adding a recreational layer to the hospitality experience.

The lakeside setting, within approximately thirty kilometers of key islands and water routes, enhances its tourism value. Guests are able to combine conferencing with leisure activities on Uganda’s largest natural water body.

Employment generated by the resort remains a major economic contribution. More than a thousand staff members work across hospitality, security, maintenance, catering, and event management departments. Many have received professional training in international hospitality standards, making the resort a key skills development center.

The resort’s reputation has also grown through recognition by international visitors. Among the most notable endorsements came from former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who praised the facility during regional engagements in Uganda.

He described the resort as a model for African conferencing infrastructure and emphasized its suitability for regional integration meetings. In his remarks, he noted that such a facility could serve as a permanent venue for East African Community gatherings due to its scale, security, and conferencing capacity.

He added that Africa’s integration agenda required neutral, well equipped venues where leaders could meet consistently, and he identified Munyonyo as a strong candidate for that role. His remarks elevated the resort’s profile in discussions about regional institutional infrastructure.

In 2019, during the Africa Now Conference held at the venue, Zimbabwean billionaire businessman Strive Masiyiwa delivered one of the strongest endorsements of the facility’s conferencing quality.

Masiyiwa, who is the founder and chairman of Econet Wireless and one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, expressed admiration for the resort’s design and capacity. He compared it to several venues across the continent and highlighted its uniqueness.

He stated that African conferences often take place in constrained environments, but Munyonyo offered something different.

“I go all over Africa to conferences… and we come to this amazing venue,”he said in remarks delivered at the event.

He further praised the organization of the event, adding,“Thank you very much for organizing it. I will come every year if you want.”

He also made a strong suggestion regarding its continental role noting that it should be declared the African conference centre

“Why don’t we declare this venue the official African conference centre?”he asked.

His remarks were met with applause from delegates attending the conference, which was opened and closed by President Yoweri Museveni. The statement positioned Munyonyo as a serious contender for continental conferencing leadership.

The same conference highlighted the resort’s ability to host high level global conversations involving governments, private sector leaders, and development partners in one coordinated space.

Across its operations, the resort has also hosted international trade exhibitions, agricultural forums, legal conferences, technology summits, and tourism investment meetings. These events attract participants from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Its design allows for parallel events to take place without disruption, making it suitable for multi-track conferences where political, economic, and technical sessions run simultaneously.

Recognition has also come through industry awards. The resort has previously been honored in international hospitality rankings, including World Luxury Hotel Awards, reflecting its performance in service delivery and guest experience.

At the center of its identity is consistency. Whether hosting a continental summit or a private corporate retreat, the resort maintains uniform standards in service, security, and presentation.

The expansion strategy of the Ruparelia Group continues to build on this foundation. Plans for additional five-star convention infrastructure, including expansion projects in Entebbe, are intended to strengthen Uganda’s position in the regional meetings industry.

From royal hunting grounds to global diplomatic space, Speke Resort Munyonyo has undergone a transformation that reflects both national ambition and private sector investment. It now stands as one of Africa’s most important venues for diplomacy, tourism and international conferencing.

Its story is one of scale, purpose and positioning. And as regional and global meetings continue to grow in Africa, Munyonyo remains firmly at the center of that shift.