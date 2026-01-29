Speke Resort Munyonyo ready to receive Valentine lovers

Speke Resort Munyonyo is inviting couples to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day along the shores of Lake Victoria. The luxury resort has unveiled a range of romantic room packages designed to turn the special day into an unforgettable experience.

The Resort has promised more than just a stay as each package has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure every moment counts.

“Escape with your special someone and enjoy our Valentine’s Room Packages, designed to turn every moment into a lasting memory,” the resort said.

Couples seeking a simple yet intimate experience can opt for the Classic Room Package, which includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, welcome drinks on arrival, and a buffet breakfast the following morning. The package is priced at $149 (about Shs 540,000), offering comfort and luxury in an affordable setting.

For those wishing to elevate the romance, the Romantic Escape Package is available at $235 (about Shs 850,000). It includes deluxe accommodation, welcome drinks, a romantic candlelit dinner, a hearty breakfast, and late checkout, allowing couples to enjoy a leisurely and memorable time together.

Couples looking for the ultimate indulgence can choose the Luxury Valentine’s Escape, priced at $300 (about Shs 1.08 million). The package provides a deluxe room stay, special in-room amenities, a romantic couple’s massage, breakfast in bed, a candlelit dinner, and late checkout, blending relaxation, luxury, and romance in one seamless experience.

Beyond the room packages, the resort’s expansive grounds create an unmatched Valentine’s atmosphere. Couples can stroll through lush gardens, unwind by the pool or take in breathtaking sunsets over Lake Victoria. Spa treatments and wellness experiences are available to help deepen relaxation and connection, while evening lighting and elegant dining areas transform the resort into a romantic sanctuary.

The resort promises that every detail from arrival to departure will speak the language of love, making it a perfect escape for couples seeking an unforgettable celebration.