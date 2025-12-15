Sheebah to headline New Year’s Eve lakeside live concert at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Kampala’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are set for a glamorous finale as music star Sheebah Karungi headlines a high-energy countdown show at Speke Resort Munyonyo Lakeside on December 31, with organisers setting the gate fee at Shs20,000 only.

The award-winning singer announced the show in her trademark confident style, inviting fans to usher in the new year with fireworks, music and an all-night party by the lake.

“Hello, you’re talking to the right chick, to the right mother, to the right sexy mamacita because on 31st December, Speke Resort Munyonyo, we’re doing fireworks, we’re doing champagne, we’re doing cocktails, we’re doing DJs till morning,” Sheebah said.

The event promises a full New Year’s Eve experience, blending live performance with a premium party atmosphere at one of Kampala’s most iconic venues.

Sheebah.

“31st Sheebaholics, only 20,000, Speke Resort Munyonyo, and all my friends are going to be there. Don’t play with me, I have cool friends,” she added.

Sheebah said the night will be about togetherness, joy and ushering in the new year as one big family, combining celebration with moments of reflection.

“On December 31, I’m going to be vibing you, I’m going to be entering the new year with you, and I’m going to be praying with you. Isn’t that what family is about? See you,” she said.

With fireworks lighting up Lake Victoria, DJs spinning till morning and Sheebah Karungi’s electrifying performance, the Speke Resort Munyonyo lakeside show is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and affordable New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kampala.