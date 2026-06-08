Court clears way for Besigye treason trial after preliminary hearing ends

The High Court in Kampala has concluded the preliminary phase of the treason case against opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, setting the stage for the trial to formally begin this week.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma on Monday appointed three assessors to take part in the case despite objections from the defence, which argued that several important issues affecting the fairness of the trial had not yet been resolved.



The appointed assessors are John Musana, Sarah Babirye, and Richard Okello.

Defence lawyers representing Dr Besigye, Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, and UPDF officer Denis Oola protested the move, saying the accused persons had not been given adequate opportunity to prepare for trial. The lawyers told court that they had experienced difficulties accessing their clients at Luzira Prison and had not received all prosecution materials needed for proper preparation.



They further argued that applications concerning bail, access to confidential legal consultations, and allegations of rights violations were still pending before the court.

Lead defence lawyer Elias Lukwago insisted that proceeding with the appointment of assessors before resolving those matters would prejudice the accused and undermine confidence in the judicial process.

However, the prosecution opposed delaying the proceedings, maintaining that the case was ready for hearing and that no agreed issues existed between both parties to justify extending the preliminary stage.

In his ruling, Justice Baguma said the law does not require the court to force parties into agreement before trial begins. He noted that where parties fail to agree on matters to include in a memorandum, the court is permitted to proceed with the hearing.

The judge also informed the court that prison authorities had assured the judiciary that defence lawyers would be granted access to their clients for preparation ahead of trial.

Moments after the ruling, Dr Besigye criticised the court process, accusing state institutions of political interference and expressing concern over whether justice would be fairly administered.

His co-accused Denis Oola also questioned the court’s decision to proceed, arguing that the defence had only recently been allowed adequate access to the accused persons.

The three accused are facing treason charges stemming from allegations that they participated in meetings held in Uganda and abroad between 2023 and 2024 allegedly aimed at overthrowing the government. They all deny the accusations.

The court directed prosecutors to present their first witness when the trial resumes on June 11, 2026.