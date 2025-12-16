CDF Muhoozi tasks newly promoted UPDF generals with greater responsibility

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reminded newly promoted Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Generals and senior officers that advancement in rank comes with heavier responsibility and higher expectations and advised them to rise to the demands of leadership with integrity and wisdom.

Speaking during a pipping ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Gen. Kainerugaba said the promotions marked a deeper obligation to the nation and to the soldiers under their command.

“This ceremony is not merely a change of insignia or ranks; it represents greater responsibilities,” Gen. Kainerugaba said.

He added,“Your subordinates will now look up to you for mentorship, wisdom, and solutions.”

The CDF, who also serves as Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, drew from scripture to underscore the weight of leadership entrusted to the officers.

“The Gospel of Luke reminds us in chapter 12, verse 48: ‘From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked,’” he said.

Expounding on the message, Gen. Kainerugaba noted that the promotions reflected the confidence and trust placed in the officers by the nation and the UPDF leadership.

“You have been given much, the trust of the nation, the confidence of your commanders, and the faith of the soldiers you will lead. In return, much more is now expected. Your judgment must be sharper, your integrity stronger, and your commitment to the soldiers under your command more absolute,” he added.

Turning to the national political environment, the CDF called on Ugandans to maintain peace during the electoral period, encouraging citizens to participate in voting and then return home peacefully.

“There will be sufficient scrutiny by agents, media, and international observers to ensure a transparent and credible process,” he said.

He warned that any attempts to disrupt peace would be firmly handled within the confines of the law.

“Those who will try to cause trouble, as I have heard some people proclaim, will be dealt with swiftly and decisively with all the tools at our disposal, and in accordance with the law,” Gen. Kainerugaba cautioned.

“We strongly urge all political actors during this electoral season to abide by Independent Electoral Commission guidelines and cooperate fully with security forces for the safety of all. We appeal to citizens to cast their votes peacefully and go home, not hang around polling stations,” he added.

Gen. Kainerugaba also paid tribute to the Commander-in-Chief, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, crediting his strategic leadership for transforming the UPDF into a professional force contributing to peace and stability in Uganda, the region, and across the continent.

On behalf of the promoted officers, the Chief of Joint Staff and most senior among them, Lt. Gen. Jack Bakasumba, thanked the CDF and the Commander-in-Chief for the confidence entrusted in them.

“We pledge to uphold the UPDF values of integrity, courage, and discipline in the execution of our duties,” Lt. Gen. Bakasumba said, while also commending the CDF for his strategic leadership and mentorship of the force.

The ceremony was attended by senior UPDF leadership, including the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga; Commander of the UPDF Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi; and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Ms. Edith Butuuro.

Among the newly decorated officers were Lieutenant Generals Jack Bakasumba and Francis Okello; Major Generals James Kinaalwa, Deus Sande, Charles Byanyima, William Bainomugisha, and Christopher Ddamulira; and Brigadier Generals McDans Kamugira, Fred Zakye, and Paddy Ankunda, among others.