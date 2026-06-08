FDC backs UPDF 2026 recruitment call, urges eligible youths to apply

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has called on all qualified Ugandan youths to take part in the 2026 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise, noting that national service is a voluntary act of patriotism and a constitutional opportunity for citizens to serve the country.

The call follows a June 5, 2026 press statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Public Information under the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Col. Chris Magezi, announcing a nationwide recruitment exercise targeting Ugandans aged 18 to 28 years.

The statement was read by Ibrahim Kasozi Biribawa, the FDC Deputy Secretary for Publicity – Brand Quality Control and Marketing during the media briefing today.

The statement reaffirmed that the exercise is grounded in Article 208 of the 1995 Constitution (as amended), which establishes the UPDF as a nonpartisan, national, patriotic, professional, disciplined, productive force subordinate to civilian authority.

“Article 208 of the Constitution establishes a force called the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, which shall be nonpartisan, national in character, patriotic, professional, disciplined, productive and subordinate to civilian authority,” the statement read.

It further emphasized that recruitment into the armed forces is strictly guided by citizenship and integrity requirements as provided for under the Constitution.

“Members of the force shall be citizens of Uganda of good character, and no one shall raise an armed force except in accordance with this Constitution,” the statement added.

In its response, the FDC said it respects the constitutional framework governing national recruitment processes and encouraged eligible citizens to participate voluntarily, stressing the importance of informed decision-making.

The party said it supports the right of Ugandans to engage in national service, provided it is done willingly and with full awareness of the responsibilities involved.

“We therefore respectfully call upon all able men and women who meet the official qualifications to be considered in the national service. Participation is voluntary and grounded in a shared commitment to national stability, public safety, and the common good,” said FDC Deputy Secretary for Publicity – Brand Quality Control and Marketing, Ibrahim Kasozi Biribawa.

The party also urged citizens to seek verified and complete information before applying, noting that participation in military service should be a conscious and informed choice.

“We affirm the right of every citizen to engage in public life through peaceful, democratic channels. If you are considering national service, ensure you have access to complete, accurate information and participate voluntarily and knowingly,” the statement further read.

According to the UPDF recruitment guidelines, a total of 10,000 positions have been opened for the 2026 intake, with the exercise scheduled to run from June 10 to June 24, 2026.

The UPDF, a national force under the Constitution, has called upon eligible Ugandans to present themselves for selection in line with the set requirements, including citizenship, good character, and meeting the prescribed age bracket.

The FDC noted that military service remains one of the highest forms of national duty, offering young people an opportunity to develop discipline, leadership skills, and contribute directly to national security and development.

The party further directed its structures across districts and sub-counties to mobilize eligible youths to apply, emphasizing inclusivity and equal opportunity in national institutions.

“We call upon our structure leaders in the districts and sub-counties across the country to mobilize and identify qualifying youths to go in numbers to apply and be part of the force,” the statement read.