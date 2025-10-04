Speke Resort Munyonyo to host Uganda–Russia Intergovernmental Commission next week

Speke Resort Munyonyo is ready to host the Third Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Uganda and the Russian Federation, an event aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and finalizing key agreements.

The high-level meeting, which will run from October 7–8, will be accompanied by a Business Conference bringing together government officials, diplomats, and private sector players from both countries. Delegations are expected to begin arriving on October 5.

The announcement was made at a media briefing by Uganda’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Moses Kizige, and Russian Ambassador to Uganda, Vladlen Semivolos, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

Ambassador Kizige said the session will review progress made since the last commission in Moscow in May 2018 and will address stalled Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

“Despite a steady pace, we need to actively follow up on MoUs signed so that we can benefit from one another,” Kizige said.

He explained that priority will be given to cooperation in technology, science, energy, trade, and investment. Uganda, he noted, continues to benefit from Russia’s scholarships and training programs, while Russia remains a strong market for Ugandan exports like coffee and minerals.

“To attract more opportunities, we shall hold a Business Conference on the sidelines, for which we have encouraged Russian investors to come to Uganda,” Kizige added. The conference will include a Private Sector Exhibition supported by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID).

He further revealed that Uganda is processing more than 23 MoUs for future signing, and reminded the media that Uganda officially became part of the BRICS arrangement on January 1, 2025.

Ambassador Semivolos thanked Uganda for hosting the commission, describing it as a sign of Kampala’s strategic importance in Russia’s relations with Africa.

He pointed to MoUs already signed in fields such as health, education, and agriculture and confirmed Russia’s commitment to expanding cooperation in agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

“Russian companies are interested in establishing a presence here, particularly in agricultural machinery supply and servicing infrastructure development equipment,” Semivolos said. He added that Russia is also preparing a program to supply specialized machinery to Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The Business Conference Forum will feature plenary sessions, business-to-business meetings, and exhibitions to create new avenues for investment. Ugandan officials believe the event will not only strengthen state-to-state relations but also open doors for private sector partnerships.

The Uganda–Russia partnership dates back to 1962, when Moscow opened its first embassy in Kampala. Both governments say this year’s commission at Speke Resort Munyonyo will mark a new chapter in expanding economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.