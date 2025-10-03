Museveni pledges five cows for every family hit by cattle-rustling in Lango

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged that every household affected by cattle-rustling in northern Uganda will receive five cows under a flat-rate compensation plan, a proposal he says will restore livelihoods destroyed by war and raids.

Addressing campaign rallies in Alebtong and Otuke Districts on Thursday, the NRM flag bearer said the new approach, which he has already discussed with leaders from Lango, Teso, and Acholi sub-regions, is designed to be fair and sustainable.

“Regarding cattle compensation, I recently consulted with leaders in Lango. I proposed to implement a flat approach, suggesting that each household receive five cows,” Museveni said. “While some people had reservations about this idea, the wananchi voiced their support, saying Museveni is right. Teso is on board, Lango is supportive, and I am waiting for feedback from Acholi. I have urged government to begin planning for this initiative.”

The President reminded the people that cattle rustling and armed conflict had wiped out the livestock wealth that once sustained households across the greater north, noting that rebuilding this wealth is vital for long-term recovery.

Alongside the compensation plan, Museveni stressed that peace and stability remain the cornerstone of Uganda’s progress. “Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in Lango,” he declared, drawing cheers from supporters. He added that unity has been central to NRM’s governance since coming to power.

On development, the President said Uganda’s oil revenues, once production begins, will be used strictly for infrastructure and social services. “When our oil comes out, I will not allow it to be wasted on importing whiskey or perfumes. That money will be for roads, the railway, electricity, schools, hospitals and security,” he emphasized.

In Alebtong, Museveni listed government achievements in the district, including electricity connections, 76 UPE schools, 122 private schools, and 7 USE secondary schools. He also cited a maintained murram road from Lira through Aloi, Apala and Alebtong to Abim, which he said will soon be upgraded to tarmac.

He further highlighted wealth creation programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Youth Livelihood Fund, Emyooga, and the Women Fund, which are designed to uplift households.

“Even if the government tarmacks the road, you do not sleep on the road. You go back home, where poverty may still be waiting. That is why we insist that people embrace programs like PDM and Emyooga for their prosperity,” Museveni told the gathering.

Uganda’s confirmed commercial oil reserves lie in the Albertine Graben along the western rift valley. The government, in partnership with international companies, is constructing production facilities and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline to transport crude oil to Tanga, Tanzania. Once production starts, the President noted, revenues will generate billions annually, earmarked for infrastructure and social services.