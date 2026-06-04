IGG cracks down on OPM refugee office in bribery scandal arrests

Thursday, June 4, 2026 | KAMPALA — The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has arrested two senior officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a widening investigation into alleged corruption in Uganda’s refugee registration system.



The arrested officials, Commissioner Patrick Okello and Assistant Commissioner Douglas Asiimwe, are attached to the Department of Refugees under OPM. They are accused of soliciting bribes from asylum seekers in exchange for processing and approving refugee status applications.

Their arrest follows a series of complaints from refugee communities and partner organisations alleging systemic extortion and administrative abuse targeting vulnerable asylum seekers.

Investigators say asylum seekers escaping conflict and persecution were allegedly required to pay illegal fees to expedite registration procedures. In some cases, applicants were reportedly told to produce passports and other formal documents—requirements critics say are unrealistic for individuals fleeing war-torn regions.

The allegations have also drawn attention to the treatment of asylum seekers from Somalia, Pakistan, Iran, and Syria, particularly those whose immigration status had lapsed after their visas expired while awaiting asylum decisions.

Humanitarian agencies operating in Uganda have previously raised concerns about inefficiencies and corruption risks within refugee processing structures, warning that such practices could undermine trust in one of Africa’s most established asylum systems.

Uganda is currently hosting more than 1.7 million refugees and asylum seekers, maintaining a policy widely recognised for its openness and integration approach. However, recurring corruption allegations within administrative units have continued to prompt calls for stronger oversight and institutional reform.

The IGG has not yet released a full statement on the arrests, but sources indicate that further interrogations are ongoing and additional suspects may be implicated as the investigation expands.