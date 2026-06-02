Allegations against OPM official Alex Rwabs baseless-IGG source

The Inspector of Government ( IGG) has cleared Alex Rwabs Mujuni, a Personal Assistant in the Office of the Prime Minister, over allegations of wrongdoing.

Credible but anonymous sources from the IGG indicated that Mujuni has an impeccable record in the Public Service, with a proven record of integrity dating from his stints at the Ministry of Gender and Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

A source at the IGG clarified that allegations against Mujuni were investigated, and no incriminating evidence against him was found.

Earlier on, there were allegations levelled against Mr Rwabs, but now, with clearance from the Ombudsman, it is evident that they were mere rumours.