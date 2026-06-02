Kagadi questions, “What more must we do?” after fresh cabinet exclusion

KAGADI — A wave of political reflection has emerged in Kagadi District following the latest Cabinet appointments, with residents and local leaders questioning why the area continues to miss out on executive representation despite long-standing support for President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The renewed debate comes after yet another reshuffle that left Kagadi without a Cabinet minister, prompting concerns that the district’s political loyalty has not translated into what some describe as “national recognition.”

“We support the government consistently, but when Cabinet positions are announced, Kagadi is nowhere. People are beginning to ask what more is required,” one local leader said.

The sentiment is increasingly echoed across community meetings and political discussions within the district, where residents argue that representation in Cabinet could improve the district’s ability to lobby for infrastructure development and social services.

Kagadi, created in 2016 after being carved out of Kibaale District, remains a stronghold for the NRM in western Uganda. However, residents say the district continues to face development challenges, including poor road networks, limited healthcare services, and high youth unemployment.

Some leaders believe that having a Cabinet representative would strengthen the district’s voice in national planning and help attract more government attention to local priorities.

However, political analysts caution that Cabinet appointments are determined by a combination of factors, including regional balance, political strategy, competence, and institutional considerations, rather than electoral support alone.

Government supporters also argue that development is guided through national budgeting systems, meaning districts receive services regardless of Cabinet presence.

Still, frustration in Kagadi is growing, with calls emerging for the district leadership to formally engage senior NRM structures and seek clearer explanations ahead of future reshuffles.

As discussions continue, the issue remains a sensitive political talking point in Kagadi, reflecting broader national debates on inclusion, representation, and the distribution of executive power.