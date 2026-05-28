NUP retains Ssenyonyi as Opposition Leader, appoints Nambeshe and Mwiru to key parliamentary roles

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has maintained Joel Ssenyonyi as Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament of Uganda, confirming its parliamentary leadership structure for the 12th Parliament.

The decision follows internal consultations within the opposition caucus as the party seeks to strengthen coordination and streamline its legislative agenda in the new parliamentary term.

Ssenyonyi continues as opposition chief

Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP, will continue leading the opposition in Parliament, where he is tasked with coordinating debate strategy, responding to government policy statements, and steering opposition oversight on national issues.

His continued leadership reflects the party’s preference for continuity as it navigates a Parliament expected to handle significant debates on governance, public expenditure, and institutional accountability.

Nambeshe joins Parliamentary Commission

Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe has been appointed as a parliamentary commissioner representing the opposition. The Parliamentary Commission oversees the administration of the legislature, including budgeting, staffing, and internal governance matters.

Nambeshe’s role places him at the centre of institutional decision-making within Parliament, where he is expected to safeguard opposition interests in administrative processes.

Mwiru named Opposition Chief Whip

Jinja South East MP Paul Mwiru has been appointed Opposition Chief Whip, a position responsible for maintaining discipline within the opposition caucus, coordinating attendance, and managing voting strategy on key motions and bills.

Opposition gearing up for legislative term

The leadership changes come as NUP consolidates its parliamentary structure ahead of an active legislative period in which opposition parties are expected to focus on accountability, budget scrutiny, and governance reforms.

Party officials say the structure is designed to enhance coordination and ensure a unified opposition voice in the House.