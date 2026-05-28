Museveni orders probe into ghost supplies and contract irregularities in NAADS

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Inspector General of Government, Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala, to launch immediate investigations into irregularities in procurement under the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), including claims of ghost supplies, contract manipulation, and possible abuse of public funds.

In a directive dated May 5, 2026, addressed to the Inspector General of Government, the President said he had received information suggesting irregular influence in the award of certain NAADS contracts.

According to the directive, some individuals and companies allegedly received government payments despite supplying ghost or non existent seedlings under the programme.

The President also singled out allegations involving Agriculture Minister Hon. Aggrey Bagiire, stating that claims had emerged suggesting he may have improperly influenced the award of some of the contracts.

“I have received information alleging that there was irregular influence in the award of certain NAADS contracts,” Museveni wrote.

The President further indicated that the allegations go beyond procurement procedures and extend to the actual implementation and delivery of the contracted supplies.

“Some individuals and companies that were awarded these contracts supplied ghost or non existent seedlings while receiving payment from the government. There are also allegations that Hon. Aggrey Bagiire improperly influenced the award of some of the contracts,” the directive stated.

Museveni instructed the Inspectorate of Government to conduct a broad investigation covering all parties linked to the allegations.

Under the terms of reference, investigators are expected to examine individuals and companies connected to the alleged ghost supplies, officers who awarded and approved the contracts, and establish the actual delivery status of the supplies.

The investigations will also seek to determine whether there was abuse of office, conflict of interest, fraud, or theft of public funds connected to the procurement process.

“You are directed to immediately investigate all individuals and companies connected to the alleged ghost supplies, the officers who awarded and approved the contracts, and establish the actual delivery status of the supplies,” Museveni directed.

Museveni further ordered coordination with several state agencies where necessary, including the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Internal Security agencies, the Auditor General, and the State House Anti Corruption Unit to support the inquiry.

Museveni also set a strict reporting timeline, directing that preliminary findings be submitted within twenty one days.

The directive orders oversight in the government procurement systems and the management of agricultural support programmes, which have periodically faced concerns over accountability, value for money and service delivery.