CID boss Tom Magambo’s son’s body arrives ahead of burial

The body of Magambo Timothy, son of the Director of Criminal Investigations (CID) in the Uganda Police Force, Tom Magambo, has been returned to Uganda following his tragic death by drowning in the United States.

According to a statement issued by Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi on behalf of the family, the remains were received in the country at around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, marking the beginning of final funeral arrangements.

Timothy’s death, which occurred last week in the U.S. under circumstances described as a drowning incident, has left the Magambo family and the wider security fraternity in mourning.

A requiem Mass is scheduled to take place today at Mbuya Catholic Parish in Kampala at 9:00 a.m., where family members, friends, and senior police officers are expected to gather for prayers and tribute.

After the service, the body will be transported to Kisarabwire Village in Masindi Municipality, the family’s ancestral home, where mourners will hold a vigil on Wednesday at the residence of CID Director Tom Magambo.

The burial is planned for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Kisarabwire Village, located approximately two kilometres from Masindi Municipality.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the country, particularly within government and security circles, where Tom Magambo is a prominent figure in law enforcement.

While authorities have not yet released detailed findings about the circumstances of the drowning, the incident has left colleagues and friends describing the loss as sudden and deeply painful.

The family has thanked well-wishers for their support during this period of grief, saying the messages of solidarity have provided comfort as they prepare for the final send-off.

Mourners have also drawn strength from scripture, including Psalm 34:18, which says: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”