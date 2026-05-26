Kagadi authorities arrest six school directors in crackdown on illegal schools

KAGADI, Uganda — Six school directors have been arrested in Kagadi District following a sweeping enforcement operation targeting private schools operating without valid licenses, authorities have confirmed.

The coordinated exercise, led by district education officials in partnership with security agencies, focused on institutions that had reportedly continued operating despite repeated directives to comply with licensing requirements issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The affected schools include Nyaruziba SDA Nursery and Primary School, Nankulabye Demonstration Nursery and Primary School, Kitonzi Demonstration Nursery and Primary School, Elite Education Centre, City Light Nursery and Primary School, and Kurukuru Parents Nursery and Primary School.

According to district officials, the schools were previously inspected and issued warnings to regularize their operations, but failed to obtain the necessary approvals. Authorities said the directors were arrested after it was established that the institutions were still admitting learners illegally.

Officials described the operation as part of a wider campaign aimed at eliminating non-compliant schools and improving the quality of education in Kagadi District. They noted that unlicensed schools continue to pose challenges to the education sector, particularly in rural areas where monitoring and enforcement have been weak.

Education authorities have raised concerns over conditions in some of the affected institutions, citing inadequate classroom structures, poor sanitation facilities, lack of proper documentation, and insufficiently qualified teaching staff. They argue that such deficiencies compromise both learning outcomes and student safety.

The district leadership stressed that licensing is a legal requirement intended to ensure that all schools meet minimum standards for infrastructure, staffing, and administration before being allowed to operate. Officials warned that continued non-compliance will result in stricter enforcement measures, including closures and prosecutions.

Authorities estimate that over 200 private schools in Kagadi District are currently operating without full authorization, despite ongoing sensitization campaigns and previous inspection exercises aimed at encouraging compliance.

Parents have been urged to verify the registration status of schools before enrolling their children, with officials cautioning that learners in unlicensed institutions risk disruptions to their education if enforcement actions lead to sudden closures during the academic term.

The district has vowed to continue inspections across all sub-counties, saying the crackdown will remain in force until all schools are properly licensed and compliant with national education regulations.