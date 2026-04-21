All similes as Delhi Public School International excels in CBSE grade X exams 2025–2026

Delhi Public School International, Kampala – Uganda has recorded a strong performance in the CBSE board examination 2025–2026 Grade X results with 20 out of 58 students scoring above 90%, thus consistent academic achievement across the class.

The school is affiliated to the CENTRAL BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, New Delhi under affiliation no.7630001.

The school average score stood at 82.7%.

Top performers

The top performer was SAI DEEPTHI DUDYALA scored 98%, followed by ANAY MANOJ GANMOTE who scored 97.2%, ISHA SURESH MENON scored 97% and SURE SANKARI SRESHTA scored 97%.

Star performers

Other high-achieving students included:

KATIK SINGH BAGHEL – 96.8%

SREERAM RAMKUMAR – 96.6%

ANANYA S. KUMAR – 96.4%

RIGHUNATH VIJAY SHIVANSH MISHRA – 95.2%

SHARVI UDIT – 95%

LU SAI SREEJA ADDEPALLI – 93.8%

KAMSIYOCHUKWU PEACE UMEOKONKWO – 93.6%

SHREYA PANDEY – 93.6%

JEMIMAH EMMANUELLA MIREMBE – 93.2%

THARUN VISAKAN VAITHIYANATHAN SUNDARRAJAN – 93.2%

HET HAMSMUKHBHAI JAYANI – 92.4%

AARUSH GARG – 92%

OMKAR AMRUT EKKE – 91.6%

KAMANI PRISHA ASHISH – 90.8%

SAMADRITA DAS – 90.2%

PATEL VRUNDA NITULKUMAR – 89.8%

VISHNU VINOD NAIR – 89.8%

The school congratulated the students for their performance, noting that the results reflect discipline, consistency in preparation, and steady academic guidance from teachers throughout the year.

It further highlighted that the performance reinforces its commitment to delivering structured learning under the CBSE curriculum while supporting students’ overall academic development.