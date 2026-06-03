Save me from PSST Ggoobi, Insurance boss Kaddunabbi cries to Gen. Saleh as he is pushed out of office

The Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA), Alhaj Dr. Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega has appealed to Senior Presidential Advisor Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho alias Saleh to intervene in the campaign by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PS/ST), Ramathan Ggoobi, to frustrate the renewal of his employment contract.

In a letter dated May 29, 2026, Kaddunabbi sought Gen. Saleh’s urgent intervention, just two days before the expiry of his current contract as head of the country’s insurance regulator.

The letter lays bare a deepening dispute between the veteran insurance executive and the Ministry of Finance leadership, with Kaddunabbi claiming that his future at the authority had been thrown into uncertainty.

“I am now certain that PS/ST Mr. Ggoobi intends to hit me and destroy me beyond. The circumstances at hand can only be managed by you, not by anyone else,” Kaddunabbi wrote to Gen. Saleh.

The IRA boss reminded the influential presidential advisor that the pair had previously met on April 22, 2026, where they discussed the matter and reviewed documents that he later submitted regarding his concerns.

Kaddunabbi said he was increasingly worried about the handling of his contract renewal and appealed to Gen. Saleh to use his influence to ensure what he termed as a fair and impartial process.

“I respectfully appeal to you to intervene and ensure that justice prevails and that my contract renewal is processed without prejudice. Your leadership and authority carry the weight to safeguard fairness and protect those who serve honorably,” he stated.

The letter also reveals Kaddunabbi’s belief that the disagreement with Ggoobi can still be resolved through dialogue.

In an unusually personal appeal, he asked Gen. Saleh to convene and chair a mediation meeting between him and the Treasury chief to restore harmony and pave the way for him to serve another term at the authority.

“Aware that we are brothers with no reason why we fight each other, I kindly request you, Sir, to cause a mediatory meeting between PS/ST Mr. Ggoobi and myself, chaired by yourself, with a view to harmonise us to allow me serve my last term as Chief Executive Officer at the Insurance Regulatory Authority 2026–2031 as he continues his role too,” Kaddunabbi wrote.

The outgoing CEO also highlighted his loyalty to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government and his contribution to public service, arguing that he had served both the country and the party with dedication and sacrifice.

“I remain committed to serving my NRM Government and the people of Uganda diligently, especially those in the Insurance Sector, as a cadre. Previously, I have participated in nation-building and in my party, the NRM. All this required personal sacrifice and dedication, which I rendered unreservedly,” he said.

Kaddunabbi has been at the helm of the Insurance Regulatory Authority for several years, overseeing reforms aimed at strengthening regulation, increasing insurance penetration, and promoting confidence in Uganda’s insurance industry.

His appeal to Gen. Saleh comes at a critical moment as uncertainty continues to surround his future at the authority and whether he will secure another five-year term.

The revelations are likely to trigger fresh debate about governance and leadership succession at the Insurance Regulatory Authority, one of the country’s key financial sector regulators.