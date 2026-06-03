Makerere student petitions Education Ministry over UNSA NEC re-election eligibility

The Makerere University student has petitioned the Ministry of Education and Sports seeking an official interpretation of the Uganda National Students Association (UNSA) Constitution on whether serving National Executive Committee (NEC) members are eligible to seek re-election to the offices they currently occupy.

The petition, submitted on June 2, 2026, by Keta Patience, a registered student of Makerere University and member of UNSA, was received by the Ministry’s Security Registry and copied to the Executive Secretary of UNSA and the Speaker of UNSA.

In the petition addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Keta argues that conflicting interpretations of the UNSA Constitution and election guidelines have created uncertainty among students regarding the legality of incumbent NEC members seeking another term in office.

“I bring this petition to your office to provide an official interpretation and guidance regarding the eligibility of serving National Executive Committee (NEC) members to seek re-election into offices they currently occupy,” Keta wrote.

The petitioner noted that the matter is of public interest and is intended to support the institution in achieving its objectives as stipulated under Article 3(1.4) of the UNSA Constitution.

According to the petition, the amended UNSA Constitution of 2022 provides under Article 7 on Elections and Article 7(2) on the Term of Office that members of the Executive Committee hold office from the date of swearing-in until the next Annual General Meeting held before the end of December each year.

However, Keta argues that while the Constitution specifies the duration of office, it does not expressly state whether incumbents may seek re-election after the expiry of their terms.

“The Constitution does not expressly state whether an incumbent NEC member may or may not seek re-election to the same office after the expiration of his or her term,” the petition states.

“Article 7(2) only stipulates the duration of office and circumstances under which a vacancy may arise, without expressly creating a term limit or prohibition against re-election.”

The petition further raises concerns about provisions contained in previous UNSA electoral guidelines.

Keta cites Regulation 6 of the election guidelines used during the 36th National Students’ Council elections, which provides that no student leader who previously served as a UNSA NEC member or represented UNSA in other bodies shall be registered as a delegate, except for secondary school students.

According to the petitioner, the provision appears to restrict former or current NEC members from seeking nomination for other NEC positions, creating an apparent inconsistency with the Constitution.

“It is not clear whether this restriction originates from the Constitution, the supreme law of all students’ organizations, or a resolution of the National Students’ Council as a legislative organ of UNSA,” Keta wrote.

The petitioner argues that the contradiction between the Constitution and electoral guidelines has left several critical questions unanswered, including whether incumbent NEC members can lawfully seek re-election to the same office, whether former NEC members can contest for different NEC positions, whether electoral guidelines can impose restrictions not expressly provided for in the Constitution, and which legal instrument prevails in the event of a conflict.

Keta further cites Article 2 of the UNSA Constitution, which establishes the Constitution as the supreme law governing the association.

“Any rule, regulation or guideline inconsistent with the Constitution may be subject to challenge,” the petition states.

The student argues that the Ministry of Education and Sports is well placed to provide guidance because it is represented on the UNSA Board of Trustees through the Permanent Secretary and exercises oversight responsibilities over student governance matters.

“Given that the Ministry of Education and Sports is represented on the UNSA Board of Trustees through the Permanent Secretary and considering the Ministry’s oversight role in student governance matters, we respectfully seek your guidance on proper interpretation of these provisions,” Keta wrote.

The petitioner is seeking a formal clarification on whether serving NEC members are eligible for re-election, whether election guidelines can lawfully bar NEC members from seeking another term where the Constitution does not expressly provide such a restriction, and a directive requiring all UNSA electoral processes to be conducted in strict conformity with the Constitution.

Keta also asked the ministry to issue any additional guidance necessary to safeguard transparency, fairness and constitutionalism in future UNSA elections.

“We believe that a timely clarification will promote confidence in the electoral process and prevent avoidable disputes among students and stakeholders,” Keta stated.

Keta added, “We remain committed to the principles of democratic governance, constitutionalism and accountability within UNSA.”