Victoria University unveils 100 fully funded Rajiv memorial master’s scholarships for top 2025 graduates

Victoria University has announced 100 fully funded Master’s scholarships under the Rajiv Memorial Scholarships programme, offering its best-performing graduates from the Class of 2025 an opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies while developing leadership, research and innovation skills.

The scholarships, funded by the Ruparelia Family through the Ruparelia Foundation, honour the legacy of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose contributions to education, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment continue to inspire many young Ugandans.

According to the university’s call for applications published on Wednesday, the scholarships are exclusively reserved for Victoria University graduates from the Class of 2025 who demonstrated outstanding academic performance and leadership during their undergraduate studies.

The university said the initiative is intended to nurture future leaders and researchers who will contribute to Uganda’s growing knowledge economy.

“Victoria University proudly invites its most outstanding graduates from the Class of 2025 to step boldly into their future through the Rajiv Memorial Scholarships,” the university said in the announcement.

“It is more than a scholarship. It is an invitation to lead, to conduct meaningful research and to help build Uganda’s knowledge economy,” it added.

Applicants must have completed a bachelor’s degree at Victoria University in 2025, demonstrate excellent academic performance, possess proven leadership qualities and either have secured admission or be eligible for admission into a Master’s programme at the university.

Candidates are also expected to have a clean disciplinary record and be willing to serve as Research or Tutorial Assistants in support of the university’s Work Integrated Learning programme throughout each trimester. In addition, applicants must be ready to meet application, registration, functional and Learning Management System (LMS) fees.

To qualify academically, applicants must have attained a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.3, equivalent to at least a Second Class Upper degree. Priority will be given to graduates with strong final-year research projects, conference presentations or innovation initiatives.

The university further stated that applicants must demonstrate leadership through student organisations, entrepreneurship, volunteerism or community service, and submit a recommendation letter from their Dean or Head of Department confirming their leadership abilities and integrity.

Successful scholars will be required to maintain the required academic standards, attend seminars, workshops and graduate training sessions, participate in mentorship, innovation and outreach activities, and submit progress reports at the end of every trimester.

The university noted that recipients will also be expected to sign the Rajiv Memorial Scholarships contract and warned that the award may be withdrawn in cases of poor academic performance, academic misconduct, plagiarism, criminal behaviour, prolonged absenteeism or violation of university policies.

“A total of 100 Master’s scholarships will be awarded in the July/August 2026 intake under the Rajiv Memorial Scholarship Programme. Each award is a tribute to a legacy of excellence, leadership and commitment to education,” the university said.

It added that beneficiaries must complete their Master’s programmes within two academic years and produce dissertations of publishable quality.

The institution also pledged to implement the programme equitably by promoting gender balance, supporting students with disabilities and ensuring fair representation across all faculties.

Applicants are required to submit an official application form, a Victoria University admission letter, academic transcripts and certificates, an updated curriculum vitae, a personal statement and a recommendation letter.

Applications will be submitted through the university’s official email, with the deadline set for July 22, 2026.

The Rajiv Memorial Scholarships add to Victoria University’s expanding investment in postgraduate education and research, reinforcing its commitment to developing highly skilled professionals capable of driving innovation, leadership, and national development.