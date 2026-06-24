Victoria University unveils sponsorship of Uganda’s first-ever tourism awards to boost skills, industry growth

Victoria University, a subsidiary of the Ruparelia Group and one of Uganda’s fastest-growing private universities, has announced its sponsorship of Uganda’s first-ever tourism awards, an initiative aimed at recognizing individuals, organizations and enterprises that have hugely contributed to the promotion and development of tourism across the country.

The Victoria University Tourism Awards (VUTA) are expected to celebrate excellence within Uganda’s tourism sector while providing a platform for stakeholders to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage, wildlife, hospitality services and tourism potential.

Speaking during the announcement, Victoria University Head of Communications Julius Bukyana said the institution’s decision to support the awards is rooted in its commitment to competence-based learning and practical skills development among students.

“Why we came on board VUTA is because we want to engage our students with hands-on experience. We know that government has come up with competence-based learning, and the VUTA Awards, together with its partners, create a platform where competence-based learning can be achieved,” Bukyana said.

He noted that tourism is a practical profession that cannot be fully understood through classroom instruction alone.

“We well know that tourism cannot only be taught in class. You need to go to the field and understand how guests are handled, reservations, housekeeping, meals, customer care, public relations, communications and many other aspects of the industry,” he explained.

According to Bukyana, the partnership will create opportunities for students pursuing tourism, hospitality, public relations and related courses to directly interact with industry players and gain valuable workplace experience before graduation.

“Victoria University wants to create a platform for our students to easily get to these places through the tourism platform and get this hands-on experience so that by the time they are employed, they do not need a learner’s period but will already be professionals ready to be absorbed into the job market,” he said.

The awards come at a time when Uganda is increasingly positioning itself as a leading tourism destination in Africa, leveraging its diverse attractions including mountain gorillas, national parks, cultural sites, lakes, rivers and adventure tourism experiences.

Bukyana said Victoria University is proud to associate itself with an initiative that seeks to elevate Uganda’s tourism brand and strengthen the country’s image globally.

“Victoria University is proud to be part of VUTA. We know that VUTA has come up to improve Uganda’s image, not only in terms of finances but also the brand itself,” he said.

He added that the growing number of tourism stakeholders and initiatives should be viewed as a strength rather than competition.

“There are so many tourism players, but it does not spoil to have so many spices in the broth. We want to appreciate VUTA for giving Ugandans another project that showcases the beauty and betterment of Uganda,” Bukyana noted.

Bukyana also challenged Ugandans to embrace domestic tourism and appreciate the country’s unique natural and cultural treasures.

“Many people call Uganda the Pearl of Africa, but they do not know what a pearl is. A pearl is a precious stone, carefully crafted and cut to look beautiful. Those who first saw Uganda recognized its beauty and uniqueness and called it a pearl,” he said.

He questioned why Uganda alone earned the famous title among its regional peers.

“Why not call Kenya a pearl? Why not call Rwanda a pearl? But exactly Uganda. We should appreciate Uganda and know that this is home,” Bukyana remarked.

He urged citizens to take pride in their country and prioritize exploring local destinations before seeking experiences abroad.

“First tour home before you go elsewhere because you cannot appreciate a mango and never appreciate the tree where it was grown,” he said.

The inaugural tourism awards are expected to bring together key players from the tourism, hospitality, conservation, travel and education sectors, while highlighting innovation, service excellence and sustainable tourism practices.

Industry observers say the partnership between Victoria University and the awards initiative demonstrates the growing role of higher education institutions in supporting Uganda’s tourism industry through research, innovation and practical training.

Tourism remains one of Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earners and a major contributor to employment, making initiatives that promote domestic and international tourism critical to the country’s economic growth agenda.