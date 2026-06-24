Museveni appoints Haruna Kasolo as acting Foreign Affairs Minister

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation), Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs following changes in the ministry’s leadership after the Appointments Committee of Parliament declined to clear the proposed substantive nominee for the docket, Adonia Ayebare.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

According to the statement, President Museveni exercised his constitutional authority under Article 99(1) of the Constitution to designate Kasolo to temporarily oversee the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pending the appointment of a substantive minister.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 99(1) of the Constitution, I hereby appoint you as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the absence of a substantive Minister,” Museveni wrote in a letter addressed to Kasolo dated June 22, 2026.

The development follows parliamentary consideration in which the Appointments Committee did not clear Adonia Ayebare for the ministerial appointment, citing procedural and administrative concerns raised during the vetting process, effectively halting his assumption of the docket.

Sources familiar with the parliamentary process indicated that the committee raised issues that required further clarification and consultation, leading to a temporary vacuum in the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Kasolo, who has been serving as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, will now assume expanded responsibilities at a time when Uganda continues to strengthen diplomatic relations and advance its regional and international engagements.

Shortly after receiving news of his appointment, Kasolo expressed gratitude to the President for the trust placed in him.

“I am profoundly honoured by the trust and confidence reposed in me by H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through my appointment as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Kasolo said.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to His Excellency for this opportunity to serve our nation in this capacity.”

He pledged to focus on advancing Uganda’s foreign policy priorities and safeguarding national interests on the global stage.

“I remain committed to upholding Uganda’s foreign policy objectives, advancing our diplomatic engagements and serving with integrity, professionalism and unwavering dedication in the pursuit of our national interests,” he added.

Kasolo’s experience within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and government service places him in a strategic position to maintain continuity at a time when Uganda’s diplomatic engagements remain active across regional and international fronts.

His appointment ensures uninterrupted leadership at the ministry responsible for managing Uganda’s diplomatic relations, regional cooperation frameworks, and international partnerships while the government awaits further direction on a substantive appointment.

Haruna Kasolo serves as the Member of Parliament for Kyotera County and is also the National Resistance Movement second National Vice-Chairperson for Central region.