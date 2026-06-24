Four Kalungu District officials remanded over Shs531m loss in school renovation project

The Anti-Corruption Court has remanded four senior officials from Kalungu District Local Government to Luzira Prison over allegations of causing a financial loss of more than Shs531 million to the Government of Uganda through the mismanagement of a school renovation project.

The officials, who were recently arrested by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), appeared before Chief Magistrate Peter Fred Lochomin on Tuesday. The court ordered that they be remanded until July 10, 2026, when the case will return for mention.

Those charged are Ms. Rose Nalumansi, the interdicted Chief Administrative Officer (CAO); Mr. Biggwa Ismail Twaha, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO); Ms. Nakanwagi Sylvia Grace, the District Education Officer (DEO); and Mr. Muhangi James, the Acting District Engineer.

The four officials are facing several charges, including causing financial loss, embezzlement, abuse of office, money laundering and neglect of duty.

According to investigations by the Inspectorate of Government, the accused officials allegedly failed to effectively oversee, verify and monitor the renovation of selected schools in Kalungu District during the 2024/2025 financial year.

Investigators contend that while serving in their respective capacities, the officials neglected their responsibilities despite knowing, or having reason to believe, that their actions would result in financial loss to the government.

“The accused persons, during the FY2024/2025 in Kalungu District Local Government, neglected to effectively oversee, verify and monitor the process of renovation of selected schools in the district, knowing or having reason to believe that their acts would cause financial loss to the Government of Uganda,” the prosecution states.

The Inspectorate further alleges that their actions and omissions led to a loss of Shs531,596,368 to the government.

Prosecutors argue that the alleged misconduct not only caused significant financial loss but also undermined service delivery and administrative efficiency within the district.

The Inspectorate of Government said the prosecution reflects its continued commitment to promoting accountability and protecting public resources from abuse.

“The remand of the officials underscores the Inspectorate of Government’s continued commitment to strengthening accountability, combating corruption and safeguarding public resources,” the IG said in a statement.

The anti-corruption agency added that the case demonstrates its resolve to investigate and dismantle syndicated corruption within public institutions while ensuring that public officials entrusted with government resources are held accountable for their actions.

The accused remain on remand at Luzira Prison as investigations and court proceedings continue.