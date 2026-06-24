MTN Chairman Mbire to lecture SBG Securities Investor Day amid push for investment culture in Uganda

MTN Uganda Chairman and prominent businessman Charles Mbire is set to headline the inaugural SBG Securities Investor Day this Friday in a move aimed at boosting local participation in Uganda’s financial markets.

The high-level forum, which will be streamed live on the Stanbic Uganda YouTube channel from the afternoon (EAT) will bring together investors, market analysts and members of the public for discussions on investment opportunities and wealth creation.

The event comes at a time when Uganda’s financial landscape is gradually evolving, with more citizens shifting from traditional savings accounts towards investment vehicles such as equities, unit trusts and government securities. The trend reflects growing awareness of wealth creation and the importance of long-term financial planning beyond conventional banking.

Proceedings will begin with the SBG Securities Annual General Meeting (AGM) for Unit Trust clients before transitioning into a two-hour interactive session open to both clients and the wider public. The programme will feature experienced speakers expected to share insights, practical knowledge and perspectives on navigating financial markets.

Organisers say Investor Day is positioning itself as a thought leadership platform as SBG Securities, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), seeks to deepen its footprint in Uganda’s expanding investment ecosystem. The initiative also forms part of broader efforts to demystify financial markets and make investment opportunities more accessible to ordinary Ugandans.

According to SBG Securities Chief Executive Grace Semakula, the forum is intended to bridge the information gap that often discourages individuals from investing.

“Investor Day is designed to create a platform where investors, business leaders, SUHL shareholders and economically active Ugandans can engage in meaningful conversations about opportunities within Uganda’s financial markets and the broader economy,” Semakula said.

She added that while saving remains an important financial discipline, sustainable wealth creation requires active and informed participation in investment opportunities.

SBG Securities has in recent years recorded strong growth in assets under management while maintaining a leading position in stock brokerage. The performance aligns with SUHL’s broader diversification strategy and complements its anchor subsidiary, Stanbic Bank, which is marking 35 years of operations in Uganda.

Mbire’s keynote address is expected to focus on regional economic growth, private sector development and the strategic role of investment in building sustainable long-term wealth. His remarks are expected to set the tone for wider discussions on how Uganda can harness financial markets to drive inclusive economic growth.

The keynote will be followed by a panel discussion under the theme: “Leveraging Financial Markets to Build and Grow Wealth.”

The session will bring together key industry players to examine practical approaches to wealth management, financial planning and investment diversification within Uganda’s context.

Among the panellists is Samuel Fredrick Mwogeza, Executive Director at Stanbic Bank Uganda, who is expected to discuss practical strategies for wealth management and estate planning. He will be joined by Pumla Nabachwa, Team Lead Economist at the Bank of Uganda, who is expected to provide insights into personal finance, macroeconomic trends and investment decision-making.

Daisy Nabakooza, Director of Supervision and Market Conduct at the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority, will also participate in the discussion, offering perspectives on retirement planning and the role of financial market participation in supporting national development.

The discussions will further explore synergies between Stanbic Bank’s financial products and SBG Securities’ investment solutions, with emphasis on how clients can leverage these offerings to maximise returns and strengthen their long-term financial security.

The event is expected to attract a broad audience ranging from seasoned investors to first-time participants seeking a better understanding of Uganda’s financial markets.

As Uganda continues to deepen its financial sector, initiatives such as SBG Securities Investor Day are expected to play an increasingly important role in fostering an investment-driven culture. By bringing together expertise, information and opportunity, the forum aims to empower Ugandans to take a more active role in building wealth and contributing to national economic growth.