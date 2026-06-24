First Lady has been sick for last three months but now improving – Museveni

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has revealed that First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni has been battling an illness for the last three months but is now steadily recovering.

In a heartfelt birthday message released today as Janet Museveni marked her 78th birthday, the President thanked God for saving her life following a serious health challenge that began on March 21, 2026.

“Sitaane, three months ago, on the 21st of March, 2026, launched an attack on the life of Maama. However, Sitaane miscalculated. The 21st of March is a good day for the Resistance. That is when we defeated the counter-attack of Idi Amin at Rugaando in 1979. God, using good doctors, saved Maama’s life and she is now recovering well,” Museveni said.

The revelation came as the President led family members and well-wishers in celebrating Janet Museveni’s birthday, describing her as a pillar of strength in both the family and national development.

“Today, the 24th of June is Maama’s birthday, having arrived on Earth on this very day 78 years ago. The family and myself thank God for having given us Maama, kept her safe in the years of orphanhood having lost her father, Mzee Edward Kataaha, in 1955, and prospering her in the subsequent years up to today,” he said.

Museveni paid tribute to his wife’s contribution during some of the most difficult years of Uganda’s liberation struggle, recalling how she cared for their family while he was engaged in armed resistance activities.

“Maama has done great things in the family, especially caring for the children during the second phase of the Resistance between 1981 and 1986 when she was alone in exile and I was in the bush,” he said.

The President also praised Janet Museveni’s humanitarian and political contributions over the years.

“She has been a great philanthropist with UWESO and she has contributed to the NRM politics in Ntungamo on top of her religious work,” he added.

In the emotional message titled “From Omugurusi Ampa to Maama Giinga,” Museveni reflected on their remarkable journey together, tracing it back to a chance encounter in Nairobi on Christmas Day in 1972.

The President recounted that although they had both come from Ntungamo and studied at Kyamate School, they had lost contact because of Uganda’s turbulent political history.

At the time, Museveni was living in exile and involved in efforts to fight the regime of former President Idi Amin. Following the failed September 1972 attack on Mbarara, he was preparing for another resistance operation when fate intervened.

“This is where God’s miracle came in. We had just parked in the Inter-Continental car park when I saw the Kazzoras, including Maama, entering their cars after they had had lunch at the hotel. I got out of our car and greeted them,” he recalled.

Museveni said that unexpected reunion changed the course of his life.

“Without going into details, it is that accidental and miraculous re-connection that enabled me to have a family even when I was still in the risky life of exile and the Resistance. Praised be the Lord,” he said.

The President noted that their reunion eventually led to the birth of their four children and a growing family.

“It is that miraculous re-connection that gave me a family of four great children and fifteen grandchildren and I am now threatening to have great-grandchildren,” he remarked humorously.

As he celebrated his wife’s recovery and birthday, Museveni also shared a personal prayer for the future.

“I pray to God to get us to 100 years respectively so that we, among the other good things, see the birth of the East African Federation, which is the insurance of Africa against any future domination or marginalization,” he said.

The President signed off the message as “Omugurusi-Ampa,” expressing gratitude for Janet Museveni’s life, resilience and enduring contribution to Uganda, while assuring the public that the First Lady is recovering well after her recent health battle.