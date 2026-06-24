Uganda Prisons Service promotes 258 senior officers

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has promoted 258 senior officers, appointed new managers, effected transfers, and directed several officers to proceed on accumulated leave in a move aimed at strengthening professionalism, operational efficiency, and service delivery across the institution.

According to Frank Baine Mayanja, the Senior Commissioner of Prisons responsible for Cooperation and Corporate Affairs and the Service Spokesperson, the Prisons Authority approved the promotions in accordance with Articles 172(3), 215 and 217 of the Constitution of Uganda and Section 10(c) of the Prisons Act, 2006.

“The Prisons Authority, in accordance with Articles 172(3), 215 and 217 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Section 10(c) of the Prisons Act, 2006, has approved the promotion of 258 senior officers of the Uganda Prisons Service, covering officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Prisons to Assistant Commissioner of Prisons,” the statement reads.

The authority noted that the promotions are intended to enhance the professionalisation of the service and strengthen its capacity to effectively execute its mandate.

The promoted officers include 20 Assistant Commissioners of Prisons (ACP), 27 Senior Superintendents of Prisons (SSP), 34 Superintendents of Prisons (SP), 134 Senior Assistant Superintendents of Prisons (SASP), and 43 Assistant Superintendents of Prisons (ASP).

In addition to the promotions, the Commissioner General of Prisons announced a number of appointments and transfers aimed at improving operational effectiveness across various prison establishments and administrative units.

Among the key appointments, SSP Stella Salume Atoo has been named Officer in Charge of Ssaza Prison, taking over from ASP Kenneth Rubangakene. SASP Ezra Mucunguzi has been appointed District Prisons Commander for Kyenjojo District, while ASP Joseph Peter Ogwang assumes duties as Staff Officer for Lira.

Other appointments include Principal Officer I Harriet Gonza Nabwire as Staff Officer Kalungu, Principal Officer I Hussein Kalema as Staff Officer Buikwe, and Principal Officer II Samuel Masembe as Staff Officer Kibaale.

Several officers were also transferred to new duty stations. ASP Claire Hope Lakeraber moves from Kigo Main Prison to the Department of Industries at Prisons Headquarters, while ASP Geraldine Stephanie transfers from Gulu Main Prison to Murchison Bay Prison.

ASP David Togo has been transferred from Masaka Main Prison to Arua Main Prison, while ASP Joseph Okello moves from Adjumani Prison Farm to Masaka Main Prison. Principal Officer I Lamek Opii has been transferred from Biiso Prison to Arua Main Prison.

The reshuffle also sees Principal Officer II Kenneth Kapyo deployed to Masaka Main Prison after leave, Principal Officer II Vincent Iyamitayi posted to Nakatunya Prison, and Principal Officer II Medard Arinaitwe assigned to Kamwenge Prison.

The Prisons Authority further directed three officers to proceed on accumulated leave pending its decision. These are SP Peter Muhekyi, the District Prisons Commander for Gulu, ASP Howard Akampulira, Staff Officer for the Mid-Central Region, and ASP Karim Nserunkuma, Staff Officer for Ibanda.

“The Commissioner General congratulates the promoted officers and commends their discipline, professionalism and commitment to the service,” the statement said.

The Uganda Prisons Service added that all promotions, appointments, transfers and leave directives take immediate effect.