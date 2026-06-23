Setback for imprisoned Lukwago as Makindye Court rejects bail application

KAMPALA — June 23, 2026 — Opposition politician and lawyer Erias Lukwago will remain on remand after the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court dismissed his application for bail on Tuesday.

Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera ruled that the prosecution had presented compelling grounds to justify continued detention, citing the seriousness of the offence and the need to protect ongoing investigations.



During the hearing, state prosecutors argued that Lukwago, who is facing a charge of misprision of treason, could interfere with inquiries and witnesses if released before investigations are completed. The prosecution further described the matter as one involving sensitive national security concerns.

Lukwago’s defence team, headed by Kampala Central Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona, had urged court to grant bail, arguing that the veteran opposition figure is a known public servant with fixed residence and credible sureties.



The defence also raised concerns over Lukwago’s health condition while on remand and insisted that he was willing to comply with all bail conditions set by court.

However, the Magistrate sided with the prosecution and ordered that he remain in custody pending further proceedings.

Lukwago was charged last week after prosecutors accused him of failing to disclose information allegedly linked to a plot against the government. He denied the accusations when he first appeared in court.



The case has attracted significant political interest, with supporters and human rights activists criticizing what they describe as increasing pressure on opposition figures. Regional attention intensified after Kenyan politician and lawyer Martha Karua was reportedly blocked from entering Uganda ahead of the bail hearing.

The court adjourned the matter to a later date as investigations continue.