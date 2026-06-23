Police arrest man over illegal possession of gov’t stores in Kawempe

Kawempe-Kampala Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old private security company driver for unlawful possession of suspected government stores (ammunitions) following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Kawempe Division.

The suspect, identified as Prosper Turinawe, a driver attached to a private security company and resident of Kyebando Central, was arrested on June 21, 2026, after intelligence reports indicated that a man believed to be armed had been seen along Mawanda Road.

Acting on the information, officers from Wandegeya Police Station carried out an operation targeting a lodge where the suspect had reportedly been staying. Although he initially evaded arrest, he was later intercepted at around 6:00 a.m. and found in possession of 13 rounds of ammunition.

A subsequent search at his home in Kyebando Central led to the recovery of about 40 spent cartridges of different calibres, black military-style boots, uniforms belonging to a private security company, and other uniforms suspected to belong to different organisations. The items were taken as exhibits.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said the arrest followed actionable intelligence.

Suspect, Prosper Turinawe.

“Acting on credible intelligence, officers carried out an operation in Kawempe Division that led to the arrest of the suspect. He was intercepted and found in possession of ammunition,” Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He added that the search at the suspect’s residence uncovered more exhibits.

“A search at his residence led to the recovery of spent cartridges, security uniforms, and other suspected government stores. These have been secured as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire noted that investigations are still ongoing to establish the source of the recovered items and trace the firearm that remains missing.

“We are following all leads to determine the origin of these items and to recover the firearm that is still unaccounted for. The suspect is in custody and will be produced in court upon completion of inquiries,” he added.

Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as investigations continue.