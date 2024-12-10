Police arrest man for impersonating commissioner of police in fraud scheme

Police in Naggalama have apprehended a man accused of impersonating a Commissioner of Police in a bid to defraud unsuspecting individuals. The suspect, identified as Kassim Byaruhanga, is also alleged to have posed as an intelligence officer in the army.

The arrest follows a complaint filed in July 2024 when the District Police Commander (DPC) of Naggalama Police Division received a suspicious phone call. The caller, claiming to be a Commissioner of Police named Tumusiime informed the DPC of a purported auctioning exercise of motor vehicles at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The following day, the impersonator requested that the DPC send Shs800,000 to a phone number he claimed belonged to URA. Sensing foul play, the DPC reported the matter to the relevant authorities prompting an investigation.

Police tracked the phone number and other leads culminating in the arrest of Byaruhanga on December 7, 2024. Authorities are continuing investigations to establish whether Byaruhanga has defrauded other victims using the same scheme.

The police have issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters impersonating government officials and urged individuals to verify any financial requests through official channels.

Byaruhanga is currently in custody at Naggalama Police Station and is expected to face charges of impersonation and fraud.