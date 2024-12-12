Besigye’s lawyer, Iduli is a rent defaulter not an abductee – UPDF

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed claims that Maj (Rtd) Ronald Iduli, one of Dr. Col (Rtd) Kizza Besigye’s lawyers, was abducted.

The Uganda Law Society had claimed that Maj. Iduli was abducted by unknown gunmen barely before Besigye’s trial at the General Court Martial.

“The Uganda Law Society (ULS) strongly condemns the abduction of Retired Major Ronald Iduli, a prominent lawyer and member of our Society. Ronald was representing Dr. Kizza Besigye, a renowned opposition leader, and Hajji Obed Kamulegeya, who are scheduled to appear this morning before the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala City,” Isaac Ssemakadde, ULS president said.

Addressing the allegations, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, Director of Defence Public Information, expressed disappointment in a letter from the Uganda Law Society that raised the abduction claim.

“The UPDF is appalled at the level of unseriousness exhibited by the letter from the Uganda Law Society alleging that one of Dr. Col (Rtd) Besigye’s lawyers had been abducted,” said Brig Gen Kulayigye.

He noted, “It would have been useful to all concerned for the author of the letter to put pen to paper after investigations. We respect the legal profession like all noble professions and expect them to conduct business with objectivity.”

Brig Gen Kulayigye pointed out that the facts surrounding Maj Iduli’s arrest had already been clarified by SP Patrick Onyango, the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

According to Kulaigye, Maj Iduli, a retired officer, has defaulted on rent payments for ten months and allegedly threatened his landlady with violence.

“The retired Maj as we have learned has defaulted on rent for ten months and as if that’s not bad enough he threatens his landlady with violence!” said Kulayigye.

Kulaigye also criticized attempts to politicize the issue, emphasizing the importance of accountability.

“Whatever one’s profession or status, we must all meet our obligations and it is very unfortunate to hide our misdeeds behind a politicized legal process,” he said.

The UPDF reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and urged citizens to allow the police to carry out their duties without interference.

Yesterday, Dr. Kiiza Besigye and his comrade Hajji Obeid Lutale were further remanded to Luzira Prison until January, 7th 2025. The duo is charged with illegal possession of firearms in Kenya and holding meetings in Greece and Switzerland with the intent to disrupt the security of the Ugandan army.