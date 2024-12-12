Speke Resort offers friendly holiday packages for the festive season to clients

As the holiday season approaches, Speke Resort has introduced its much anticipated Festive Escape Packages offering a blend of luxury, comfort and unbeatable value.

Meant to suit varying tastes and budgets, these packages promise a perfect getaway for individuals, couples and families alike.

The exclusive holiday offers valid from December 21, 2024 to January 4, 2025 feature competitively priced options for a range of accommodations from deluxe rooms to presidential suites. Guests who book for the peak festive days, December 24 and 25 can enjoy rooms starting at just $176 for single deluxe accommodations. Those visiting during the surrounding days will find even greater deals with rates beginning at $139.

For larger groups or those seeking a more opulent experience, the resort presents its Presidential Suite at $1,000 during the peak festive days and $800 for other dates within the holiday window. Other luxurious options include the Garden Villa and Executive Suites, ensuring there’s something special for everyone.

The packages are on a full-board basis including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can look forward to indulgent culinary experiences without worrying about extra meal costs though drinks are not included. Additional perks such as complimentary access to the swimming pool, gymnasium, steam rooms and saunas ensure relaxation and wellness are just steps away.

Extra persons can be accommodated at an affordable rate with Speke Resort charging $68 per night during the non-peak period and $105 during the peak festive days. This makes it ideal for families and groups looking to create unforgettable memories together.

Situated in a tranquil environment, Speke Resort combines world-class facilities with the festive cheer, making it the perfect holiday destination. Whether you’re looking for a romantic retreat, a family-friendly atmosphere or simply a luxurious escape, these packages ensure unparalleled hospitality and unbeatable value.

With limited rooms available during this busy season early booking is highly encouraged to secure your preferred choice. Celebrate this festive season in style and let Speke Resort redefine your holiday experience.