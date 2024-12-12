Archbishop Kaziimba urges youth to embrace scriptures for transformation

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has challenged the youth to embrace the power of scripture for personal and leadership transformation.

Addressing hundreds of youthful attendees at the official closure of the Provincial Annual Youths and Students Convention (PAYSCO) at Mengo SS, Archbishop Kaziimba emphasized that reading and living by the scriptures is a fundamental step in becoming transformational leaders.

“Youth, if you desire to make a significant impact, the scripture must guide your life. It is only through God’s word that you can lead with integrity and purpose,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He further cautioned the youth about the dangers of undisciplined behavior, bad company, and inappropriate dressing, urging them to maintain a strong moral compass and lead by example.

The three-day convention was officially opened yesterday by Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda, who emphasized the need to empower young people to take up leadership roles within the church and society at large.

Renowned Bible expositor and former Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, Rev. Canon Dr. John Senyonyi, challenged participants to embrace leadership as a calling, transforming both themselves and their communities.

Canon Dr. Ruth Senyonyi, the Chairperson of the Uganda AIDS Commission and former Provincial Mothers Union President of the Church of Uganda, spoke on “The Integrity and Sexual Purity of a Leader,” emphasizing that purity is a core value for any leader, both in their personal life and public service.

Rev. Dr. Lydia Kitayimbwa, the Chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University, shared on “Generational Challenges and Opportunities of Leadership,” reminding participants of the unique challenges young leaders face and the opportunities available to those who remain faithful.

Bbira Vocational Training College equipped participants with basic skills in bakery, hairdressing, knitting, catering, and other vocational skills.

The College Principal, Eng. Juliet Nakanjako Ngabirano, said, this is in line with the College mandate to equip the youth with skills to be job creators and not job seekers.

Throughout the convention, there were engaging activities, including Bible study quiz competitions, team-building games, and Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) competitions.

Two smartphones were awarded in a draw for downloading the Church of Uganda App, and two study Bibles were awarded to participants who recited ten Bible verses.

Rev. Emmanuel Koboi, the Youth and Students Coordinator, commended the sponsors and the dioceses that sent their youth to the convention, which made this event possible.

“I thank our sponsors and the dioceses for encouraging and facilitating their youth to participate. The participants have greatly benefited from the Bible expositions, practical skilling, networking, teachings, and fellowship, and we are proud of their exemplary moral behavior throughout the convention,” Rev. Koboi said.

Rev. Simon Peter Ddembe Lya Yesu, the Director of Mission and Outreach, noted that the convention has been a remarkable success.

“The youth have shown a tremendous commitment to learning and spiritual growth. The sessions have equipped them with practical leadership skills and a deeper understanding of their faith. We have witnessed a high standard of moral conduct among the participants, which reflects the impact of the teachings they have received,” Rev. Ddembe said.