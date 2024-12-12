Museveni directs CDF Gen. Muhoozi to release 900 remanded Karamajong youths

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to spearhead the review and potential release of 900 Karamajong youths currently idtaine at Kitalya Prison.

These youths were arrested and prosecuted by military courts for their involvement in criminal activities particularly illegal possession of firearms.

In a statement, Museveni lauded the role of military courts in restoring peace in Karamoja and the neighboring regions emphasizing their efficiency in handling cases involving armed offenders. He explained that the military courts’ swift actions had removed dangerous individuals from society thereby contributing to peace efforts.

“Oh, I now remembered one of the factors that caused the return of peace in Karamoja and the neighboring areas,” Museveni said.

“It was the efficient and focused work of the military courts that had supplemented the military operations by legally putting away these confused youths from society for a given period,” he added.

Museveni contrasted the operations of the military courts with civilian courts which he argued often granted bail or kept suspects in remand for prolonged periods contributing to the backlog in the general judicial system. He defended the use of military courts for suspects involved in gun-related crimes, noting that these courts though subordinate to civilian courts were established to handle cases involving weapons.

“Indeed, Uganda and many parts of Africa were, and in some cases are still, disturbed by these unprincipled actors. This is why that law provided that since you became a ‘soldier,’ albeit an illegal one, be tried by a court-martial because it is the one that deals with guns,” Museveni noted.

While touring Karamoja last week, Museveni was approached by leaders and elders who pleaded for the release of the detained youths. He revealed that of the 2,000 inmates at Kitalya Prison, 900 are Karamajong youths. He directed the CDF and the army to audit these cases and determine who among them could be pardoned.

“Just by coincidence, last week, I started my tour of Karamoja. While there, the leaders and elders appealed to me to pardon the, apparently, thousands of the Karamajong youth that had been safely put in prison by the active Court Martial courts in the 3rd Division AOR (Area of Responsibility). Kitalya Prison has, apparently, 2,000 inmates, and the Karamojong youth account for 900 of that number,” he said.

Museveni assured Ugandans that the review process would be rigorous distinguishing between those eligible for pardon and hardcore criminals who should remain in custody.

“I have already directed the CDF together with his army colleagues to audit the Karamojong youth who are in prison now to see the ones who can be pardoned separate from the hardcore criminals who should not be pardoned yet,” he revealed.

The President also hinted at the possibility of holding a referendum on the use of military courts in handling such cases expressing confidence that communities in the affected regions would support the initiative.

“Should we have a referendum on this issue? Why would lawyers not see what the ordinary mwanainchi sees? If we were to have a referendum in the affected districts neighboring Karamoja on this issue, I am sure 100% would support the law,” Museveni stated.