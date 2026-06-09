Museveni orders investigation into Shs231.6b ‘Akasiimo’ funds for military veterans

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ordered an investigation into the disbursement of more than Shs231.6 billion paid out to veterans under the government’s Akasiimo (ex-gratia gratuity) programme, questioning whether the intended beneficiaries actually received the money.

Speaking during the 37th National Heroes Day celebrations today held at Nakasero State Lodge, Museveni expressed concern that despite the Treasury consistently releasing funds over several financial years, there was little evidence on the ground to demonstrate the impact of the massive expenditure.

The President revealed that a total of Shs231.628 billion had been spent on Akasiimo payments since the 2008/09 financial year and announced plans to convene a meeting with veterans’ representatives to establish what became of the funds.

“Since the 2008/09 financial year, over Shs231 billion has been spent on Akasiimo for veterans. I need a meeting with their committee to assess the progress made and discuss the way forward,” Museveni said.

He questioned how many eligible veterans had actually benefited from the payments, noting that government records showed substantial releases but that concerns remained about whether the money reached its intended recipients.

“Two hundred and thirty-one billion has been spent on that. We need a meeting with the veterans’ committee. We want to know how many received the five million shillings and how many received the one point five million shillings. We are going to have a meeting and find out what happened to all this money,” he said.

The President directed that the meeting include veteran leaders and officials who previously implemented programmes targeting former fighters and their families.

Museveni further disclosed that the Shs231.6 billion figure only covers Akasiimo payments and does not include support that veterans received through other government initiatives such as Operation Wealth Creation.

He recalled that when Operation Wealth Creation was launched in 2013, veterans’ families were prioritised for the distribution of coffee seedlings, fruit trees and other agricultural inputs before the programme was expanded to the wider population.

“When I started Operation Wealth Creation, I instructed that the families of veterans should be the first beneficiaries. We gave them coffee seedlings, fruit trees and other agricultural inputs before extending the programme to other Ugandans,” he said.

The President said records from the programme would also be reviewed as part of efforts to establish the full extent of government support that has been extended to veterans over the years.

Beyond the financial accountability concerns, Museveni used the occasion to pay tribute to the men and women who participated in Uganda’s liberation struggle, saying their sacrifices laid the foundation for the country’s current stability and development.

“We remember the immense sacrifices made by our people in the struggle for freedom. The 9th of June 1981 was chosen to represent the hundreds of thousands who were killed, especially in the Luweero Triangle. After the war, we collected skulls from 32 communal graves as a reminder of the atrocities our people endured,” he said.

The President reflected on the state of Uganda before the National Resistance Army launched its bush war, describing a country crippled by economic collapse, insecurity and the absence of democratic governance.

“When we went to the bush, Uganda was facing a profound crisis. The economy had collapsed, governance had broken down, insecurity was rampant, and for 18 years, Ugandans had been denied the opportunity to freely elect their leaders,” he said.

He added, “Our objectives were therefore clear: restore democracy, guarantee security, expand and diversify the economy, and rebuild the country.”

Museveni thanked both civilian and military veterans who participated in the struggle and praised the families of fallen heroes for their sacrifices.

“I thank the civilian and armed veterans who joined us in this struggle and helped achieve these goals. I also salute the families of those heroes who are no longer with us. The challenge before us now is economic transformation and ensuring that every household joins the money economy,” he said.

The President also directed government officials to streamline healthcare services for veterans, arguing that the current arrangement of treating them in private hospitals was unnecessarily expensive.

“When veterans are sick, I treat them, but I treat them in private hospitals, it is too much money. I had suggested that we use Entebbe Hospital to treat these veterans, but it seems I have not followed it up. I should do so, so that we stop squandering money,” Museveni said.

The directive is intended to bring a comprehensive review of both the Akasiimo programme and other veteran support initiatives, with government seeking to establish whether the billions of shillings spent over the years have translated into improved welfare for the country’s liberation war veterans.