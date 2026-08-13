Da Agent fires back at critics as he flaunts Mazda CX-5

Ugandan rapper Da Agent has hit back at social media critics after showing off a new Mazda CX-5, saying those mocking his latest purchase do not know what he owns beyond the car he has chosen to display.

The Tokopa Force artiste, whose real name is Ivan Wabwire, recently unveiled a red 2017 Mazda CX-5 reportedly bought for about Shs85 million.

The new acquisition comes at a time when Da Agent is promoting his latest single, “Daddy Daddy,” which has been picking up attention on radio and digital platforms.

The song also presents a slightly different side of the rapper. Known for his rapid-fire Lugaflow delivery, Da Agent has adopted a more melodic approach on the new release while maintaining the energetic style associated with his music.

His new vehicle quickly became a subject of discussion online.

While some fans congratulated him, others questioned the decision to celebrate a Mazda, arguing that an artiste with his profile should be driving a more expensive vehicle.

Da Agent dismissed the criticism, saying his critics should focus on their own achievements rather than judge his.

“Those ones talking should first show us what car they drive. I flex a Mazda but they do not know what else I have,” he said.

The rapper also pointed to his continued bookings as evidence that his music career remains commercially active.

According to comments made after unveiling the vehicle, Da Agent said he bought the Mazda because he liked its looks and wanted it while it was still in good condition. He described the 2017 model as particularly fresh, with very low or zero mileage.

The reported Shs85 million price places the vehicle within the upper end of the market for used Mazda CX-5s in Uganda, although prices vary depending on mileage, trim, condition and import history.

Da Agent has spent years building his profile through Lugaflow and rapid-fire performances. Tracks such as “Akadodi” and “Nturika” helped establish his reputation, while later releases such as “Tewepima Nange” kept him in the spotlight.

With “Daddy Daddy,” the rapper appears to be pursuing a broader audience without abandoning the style that made him stand out.

For now, the Mazda has become more than just a new addition to his garage. It has also provided Da Agent with another opportunity to make his position clear: he does not intend to measure his success by the standards set by online critics.

“I flex a Mazda,” he says, but insists that the public has not seen the full picture.