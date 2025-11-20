Stanbic Bank
20.8 C
UP and about of Rapper Da Agent

By Our Reporter
Rapper Da Agent.

Our Reporter
Our Reporter

Rapper Da Agent, a performer who has once been at the top of the industry, fallen off and risen again, says he understands the dynamics of the music business better than many artists who have never faced such struggles.

The rapper has sparked online debate after revealing why many stagnant musicians fail to make a comeback.

Speaking in an interview with Galaxy Television, Da Agent explained that the biggest challenge comes from musicians who refuse to evolve and adapt to modern sounds and trends.

“Some artists fail to make a comeback because they didn’t update or evolve their sound to fit this generation,” he said.

He emphasized that artists who stick to outdated styles find it difficult to fit into today’s competitive industry, where trends change fast and audience tastes continue to shift.

Da Agent’s statement has been received as a powerful lesson and reality check for any musician feeling stuck, forgotten or struggling to return to the top—adapt or get left behind.

