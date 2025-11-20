Spice Diana’s former manager Roger Lubega, reportedly arrested amid ongoing fallout

Kampala – Music industry circles were abuzz over the weekend following reports that Roger Lubega, the longtime former manager of Ugandan singer Spice Diana, was allegedly arrested under unclear circumstances. The arrest comes months after the two reportedly ended their working relationship after nearly a decade of collaboration.

Sources close to the matter say a police report was filed against Lubega by Spice Diana herself, although official details remain undisclosed. What is known is that Lubega was summoned to police headquarters recently to give a statement — and has since gone silent, with his phones reportedly switched off.

Senior journalists Simon Maseruka and Ronnie Mark Kiyinji have hinted that the arrest may have been prompted by Diana, though both have remained tight-lipped about the specifics or the source of their information.

The developments follow a period of turbulence for Spice Diana, who recently survived what she described as an assassination attempt on Munyonyo Bypass. She has been less visible in the country since the incident, fueling speculation about her safety and ongoing internal battles. In a cryptic social media post, she wrote, “I have been fighting and winning silent battles this year,” pointing to deeper personal or professional conflicts behind the scenes.

Spice Diana and Lubega began working together in 2016 and steadily built her brand into one of the most prominent names in Uganda’s music industry. Their separation reportedly came after advice from a new figure in Diana’s circle who encouraged a shake-up in her management team. Lubega is said to have received compensation upon exit, including three apartment blocks in Busabala and over Shs100 million.

Neither Spice Diana nor Lubega has issued an official statement. Police are also yet to confirm the nature of the complaint or the current status of Lubega’s whereabouts.

The incident underscores ongoing shifts in Uganda’s celebrity management structures, where personal loyalties, professional ambitions, and security concerns increasingly overlap.