Modernity vs traditional upbringing: The growing concern in Bugisu Sub-Region

By Wamutu James,

Public Health Specialist

Mbale City, Uganda – The Bugisu Sub-Region, known for its rich cultural heritage, is witnessing a silent struggle between modernity and traditional upbringing, affecting the growth and development of adolescents.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the Bugisu Sub-Region is not immune to the influences of modernization. However, this shift is raising concerns among community leaders and parents about the erosion of traditional values and cultural practices that have been passed down through generations.

“Our children are being torn between two worlds,” said Sarah Namutosi, a parent from Mbale City. “They are being taught one thing at school and another at home, and it’s causing confusion and conflict.”

According to a recent study, adolescents in the Bugisu Sub-Region are facing numerous challenges, including increased risk of HIV infection, teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse.

“Modernity has brought about many benefits, but it has also introduced new risks and challenges,” said Dr. James Wamukoya, a public health expert. “We need to find a balance between preserving our cultural heritage and embracing modernity in a way that promotes healthy growth and development among our adolescents.”

The study revealed that adolescents who adhered to traditional values and practices were more likely to delay initiation of sex and have better reproductive health outcomes compared to those who adopted modern lifestyles.

However, the study also found that traditional practices such as early marriage are still prevalent in some parts of the region, highlighting the need for education and awareness campaigns to promote girls’ education and empowerment.

The social economic implications of this struggle are significant. Adolescents who drop out of school or engage in risky behaviors are more likely to experience poverty, unemployment, and poor health outcomes, perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

“Investing in adolescent health and education is crucial for the development of our region,” said Hon. James Waisiki, a local leader. “We need to work together to promote a balanced approach that preserves our cultural heritage while embracing modernity and promoting healthy growth and development among our adolescents.”

KEY FINDINGS:

60% of adolescents in the Bugisu Sub-Region report exposure to modern media and technology

40% of adolescents report experiencing conflict between traditional and modern values

30% of girls in the region are married before the age of 18

20% of adolescents report using substances such as alcohol and tobacco

RECOMMENDATIONS: