Speke Resort and Convention Centre Munyonyo shines as Uganda showcases Hotels and safari lodges

Speke Resort and Convention Centre Munyonyo is part of a 10-member private-sector delegation representing Uganda at IBTM World 2025 in Barcelona, where the country is exhibiting its full Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) value chain.

Uganda’s team includes convention centres, hotels, destination management companies, professional conference organisers, safari lodges and incentive-travel designers.

The international expo, which opened on November 18 and runs until November 20, at Fira Gran Via, brings together global players in the meetings and events industry. Organisers describe IBTM World as a platform where the sector gathers to adapt to change, solve emerging challenges, and accelerate innovation through targeted business engagements.

Uganda’s participation is aimed at strengthening its marketing presence in the global MICE market by showcasing its ability to host high-level conferences and corporate events while offering unique tourism experiences. Delegates are banking on IBTM’s precision-powered matchmaking sessions, curated content and collaborative exchanges to generate business leads and attract event planners looking for destinations that combine both professional and leisure experiences.

Nominated for the Ekkula award, Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Speke Resort Munyonyo is being highlighted as one of Uganda’s flagship venues. Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, the resort is known for hosting major conferences, government summits and high-profile regional events. Its convention centre offers expansive ballrooms, multiple meeting rooms, large outdoor event spaces and a wide range of accommodation options, making it one of East and Central Africa’s most established conference facilities.

The resort’s amenities including restaurants, gardens, marina activities and leisure facilities also position it as a versatile choice for organisers who want to blend formal meetings with relaxation or incentive activities.

Uganda’s delegation says this year’s exhibition provides an opportunity to present the country as a competitive and complete MICE destination. The team notes that visitors to their stand are being introduced to conference venues in Kampala, safari add-ons across national parks, and tailored incentive programmes that can be packaged around corporate events.

According to the Uganda Convention Bureau, the aim is to secure bookings for the coming years and strengthen relationships with event planners seeking fresh destinations. Representatives said Uganda’s presence at IBTM World reflects the country’s renewed commitment to growing its MICE sector and increasing its visibility in major global markets.

As the event continues in Barcelona, Uganda’s stand is offering a comprehensive showcase of what the country can provide, from world-class meeting venues such as Speke Resort Munyonyo to exceptional wildlife and cultural experiences that appeal to international event organisers.