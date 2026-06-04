Police smash Mukono robbery gang as ringleader and accomplices arrested in intelligence-led operation

The Kampala Metropolitan Police East has dismantled a violent robbery syndicate that has been terrorising residents of Mukono Municipality and nearby areas following a coordinated intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of several suspects and recovery of key exhibits.

Police said the gang, locally known as the Eggaali group, had been attacking residents along Kayunga Road, Kusatu, Nasuuti and Wantoni areas, targeting victims with weapons including knives, pangas and pavers before robbing them of mobile phones, cash, laptops, bags and wristwatches.

The breakthrough followed multiple reports of aggravated robberies, including a case registered on May 25, 2026 at Mukono Central Police Station under SD Reference Number 04/25/05/2026, in which a technician was attacked and robbed while returning home.

Acting on intelligence leads, police conducted an operation on May 31, 2026 and arrested Muhanguzi Vian, aged 25, who reportedly confessed to involvement in several robberies and implicated his accomplices.

He later guided officers to a hideout in Kigombya Cell, where the gang is alleged to have been operating from during the day before embarking on night robberies. At the location, police arrested Mubiru David alias City aged 20, Kizito Solomon alias Kitama aged 18, Ssemanda Junior alias Kamese aged 17, Muyomba Paul alias Matama aged 17, and Okumu Mark alias Sekere aged 18.

The suspects reportedly admitted during interrogation that they had carried out numerous robberies across Mukono Municipality.

A search at the hideout led to the recovery of several items, including a burdizzo, pruning machine, hammer, scissors, six wristwatches, suspected opium, counterfeit currency in denominations of 20,000 and 50,000 shillings, 18 SIM cards, a torch, two face masks, two heavy-duty door cutters, eight knives including a butterfly knife, and six phone chargers.

Police further arrested the alleged ringleader, Lubanga Brian alias 2PAC, as investigations continue to dismantle the wider network.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to rid communities of violent criminals.

“We remain committed to intelligence-led policing and will continue pursuing all individuals involved in organised criminal activity until they are brought to justice,” Kawala said.

Police added that the operation is ongoing as efforts continue to track down remaining suspects linked to the gang.