Police launch search for missing Uganda Christian University student in Mukono

MUKONO — Mukono Police have launched an urgent investigation into the disappearance of Nathan Tuwandike, 25, a student at Uganda Christian University and resident of Nsibambi A11 in Mukono District.

Tuwandike was last seen on February 25, 2026, in Mukono Town. Authorities say he left behind his mobile phone and other personal belongings at his hostel, raising concerns about his sudden disappearance.

Mukono Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the missing student. “Anyone who has seen Tuwandike or knows his whereabouts should report immediately to the nearest police station or contact Mukono Police Station,” a police statement said.

Family and friends are anxiously awaiting news, with many taking to social media to share his details and urge anyone with information to assist the authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing, and residents are being urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area.