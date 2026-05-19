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Security forces seal Speaker Anita Among and Clerk’s offices as probe intensifies

By Emmanuel Okello

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Emmanuel Okellohttps://eagle.co.ug

KAMPALA — Joint security agencies have sealed off parts of Uganda’s Parliament, including the offices of Speaker Anita Among and the Clerk to Parliament, in a dramatic escalation of an ongoing corruption investigation.
The operation, which began early Monday morning, saw security personnel cordon off the upper floors of Parliament and restrict access to key administrative offices, effectively turning sections of the building into a restricted zone.
Sources within Parliament said investigators moved in with security support, taking control of offices while staff were instructed to vacate the affected areas. Access to the sealed sections remained tightly controlled throughout the day.

Background to the investigation

The development comes amid broader scrutiny of financial management within Parliament, where questions have increasingly been raised about procurement processes, expenditure controls, and accountability in the administration of public funds.
In recent months, anti-corruption agencies and security institutions have stepped up investigations targeting several government departments, with Parliament now emerging as one of the focal points of the wider accountability drive.
Although authorities have not officially detailed the specific allegations behind Monday’s operation, the sealing of offices suggests an active and ongoing inquiry involving senior leadership structures within the legislature.

Parliament on edge

By midday, normal activity within the affected sections of Parliament remained suspended, with investigators continuing their work behind secured entry points.
Several parliamentary officials declined to comment on the situation, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing operation.
The development has created uncertainty within the institution as lawmakers and staff await official communication from relevant authorities regarding the scope and findings of the investigation.
Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

Stanbic

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