Operatives seize Anita Among’s phone, Rolls -Royce

KAMPALA – The Criminal Investigation Department, in a joint operation with the UPDF and other security agencies, has confiscated a Rolls-Royce luxury vehicle from one of the residences belonging to former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among in the upscale Kigo area.

The seizure took place on Sunday during a coordinated raid on Among’s properties, which included her Nakasero residence that was searched for over 16 hours on Saturday. Authorities moved to Kigo, also known as Mutungo-Kigo, where the high-end Rolls-Royce Cullinan was located and taken into custody as part of an ongoing probe into alleged illicit enrichment, corruption, and money laundering.

The luxury SUV, reportedly a 2025 model valued at around Shs3.4 billion, had recently been imported into the country and cleared through customs under Anita Foundation Limited. It arrived in January 2026 and became the centre of public controversy after Among described it as a birthday gift from her businesses and wealthy friends. A leaked document reportedly showed a substantial cash payment component towards importation and taxes, sparking widespread debate on social media about the source of funds, especially given Among’s previous sanctions by the UK over corruption allegations.

Critics, including some high-profile figures, questioned the acquisition amid Uganda’s economic challenges, with calls for thorough investigations into possible unexplained wealth. The vehicle had not yet been driven extensively by its owner before the confiscation.

The joint security team sealed off the properties as detectives conducted searches for documents, assets, and other materials linked to the investigations. Among’s phone was also reportedly seized for forensic analysis during the operations.

This action comes at a politically sensitive time following shifts in parliamentary leadership and ahead of future elections. The CID has not issued a detailed official statement on the specific evidence leading to the seizure of the Rolls-Royce, but such operations typically target assets suspected to be proceeds of crime or acquired through irregular means.

In a related development reported around the same period, police arrested five suspects after foiling a planned robbery in Kampala.

As an independent journalist, I verified the incident through live footage from the scene in Kigo showing the confiscation. This story is still developing, with more details expected from the authorities in the coming hours or days.