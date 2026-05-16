EBOLA: Congolese national dies in Kampala, body returned to DRC

The Government of Uganda has confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease following the death of a 59-year-old Congolese national who had crossed into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a statement issued by the Uganda Media Centre and the Ministry of Health Uganda, the deceased was admitted to Kibuli Muslim Hospital on May 11 after presenting with respiratory distress, fever, nausea, epigastric pain and difficulty passing urine.

Health officials said the patient’s condition deteriorated while in the Intensive Care Unit before he died on May 14 with bleeding symptoms associated with Ebola.

“The Ministry is confident that there is no cause for alarm. The situation has been contained,” said Alan Kasujja in a press release issued on Saturday.

Authorities revealed that the deceased’s body was returned to the DRC on the same day of his death.

The Ministry of Health said Uganda’s confirmation came after public health authorities in the DRC alerted Kampala about a suspected Ebola case linked to the deceased.

“On the 15th May, 2026 the Ministry of Health received reports of suspected Ebola Disease from Public Health Authorities in DRC. The Ministry took a decision to test an earlier obtained sample from the deceased during his care,” the ministry said.

Laboratory tests conducted at the Central Emergency Surveillance and Response Support Laboratory in Wandegeya later confirmed the patient had Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease.

“This is an imported case from DRC. The country has not yet confirmed a local case,” the ministry stated.

In response, the government has activated national and district-level emergency response mechanisms aimed at preventing further spread of the virus.

The Ministry said screening, surveillance and rapid response teams have already been deployed at both official and informal border points, especially along Uganda’s western border, major transit routes and pilgrimage corridors.

Officials also confirmed that mobile laboratory services have been activated at Bwera Hospital, while isolation facilities, infection prevention systems and risk communication teams have also been deployed.

“Currently quarantining all the contacts who came into contact with the index case,” the Ministry noted, adding that one high-risk contact who is a close relative of the deceased has already been isolated.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, urged health workers across the country to remain vigilant and strictly observe infection prevention protocols.

“The Ministry of Health urges all health workers to have the highest index of suspicion and maintain heightened safety precautions,” Dr. Atwine said.

She also called upon private clinics and medical facilities to immediately report any suspected Ebola cases to district health authorities for prompt investigation and management.

Health officials warned the public against physical contact with anyone showing Ebola symptoms, including sudden fever, fatigue, chest pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, unexplained bleeding and yellowing of the eyes.

“The public is urged to avoid physical contacts with anyone showing the above symptoms, continue with washing hands and maintain good hand hygiene at all times,” the ministry advised.

Authorities further cautioned Ugandans against handling bodies of suspected Ebola victims without supervision from trained health teams, stressing that safe and dignified burials remain critical in preventing further transmission.

The government has also directed public places across the country to install hand-washing facilities as part of heightened preventive measures.