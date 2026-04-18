Uganda introduces twice-yearly HIV prevention injection with arrival of Lenacapavir

Uganda has commenced the phased introduction of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable medication administered twice a year to help prevent HIV infection among individuals at high risk in a bid to transform prevention efforts.

The initial rollout, which has started in Lira, follows the delivery of 19,200 doses secured through the Global Fund, marking a notable step in expanding the country’s HIV prevention tools.

Dr Flavia Matovu, the principal investigator overseeing the rollout in Mityana, said the first batch will be distributed across 100 health facilities, with plans already underway to double that number.

“We currently have sufficient doses to cover 100 health facilities, and this will later be expanded to 200 facilities,” Dr Matovu explained.

He added,“The focus is on individuals at substantial risk of HIV infection, particularly adolescent girls and young women.”

She noted that the programme will also target other vulnerable groups, including truck drivers and other mobile populations, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and people in serodiscordant relationships. Access to the drug, she added, will be guided by individual risk assessments.

“Many young women are at a stage where they face multiple social and economic pressures that increase their vulnerability,” Dr Matovu said.

Uganda’s National Drug Authority approved Lenacapavir earlier this year, positioning it as a major advancement in HIV prevention due to its long-acting nature. The drug, developed by Gilead Sciences, is administered once every six months, offering a more convenient alternative to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis.

The approval is in line with global commitments to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 and followed similar authorization by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

While the drug has been priced at $28,218 annually in the United States, equivalent to about Shs 101.5 million per person, studies published in The Lancet HIV indicate that generic production could significantly lower costs to between $35 and $46 per year, and potentially as low as $25 with widespread adoption.

Further reductions are anticipated as Gilead Sciences moves to license multiple generic manufacturers, with alternative versions expected on the market by 2027.

In Uganda, Lenacapavir is already being introduced in selected districts including Mukono, Fort Portal, Masaka, Kampala, Mubende, Kasanda, Mityana and Lira, with authorities planning a gradual nationwide expansion.

Health officials believe the introduction of the injectable drug will strengthen prevention strategies, particularly among communities that continue to face a heightened risk of HIV infection.