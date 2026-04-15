Gov’t imposes immediate livestock quarantine in Kalangala over African Swine Fever outbreak

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has imposed strict quarantine restrictions in Kalangala District following an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs.

In a directive dated April 8, 2026, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kalangala confirmed that the outbreak has been detected in Mugoye Sub County, Bujumba Sub County, Kalangala Town Council, and the surrounding areas.

Authorities have since moved to contain the spread of the disease by enforcing an immediate ban on the sale, movement, and slaughter of pigs and pig products within and beyond the affected areas.

“Consequently, sale and purchase of pigs, and their products in the quarantine areas are prohibited, all pig markets and pig loading sites are closed with immediate effect,” the directive reads.

The restrictions also extend to the transportation of pigs and related products, including by-products, into and out of Kalangala, as veterinary officials intensify efforts to control the outbreak.

“Movement of pigs and other pig products and by-products from, to, through and within quarantine areas is prohibited with immediate effect,” the statement adds.

Local leaders, veterinary officers, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders have been tasked with ensuring full compliance with the quarantine measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

“The local government staff, LC1s, chiefs, politicians, administrators, enforcement personnel and general public should support the district veterinary officer to create awareness about the outbreak and to control the spread of African Swine Fever and also to enforce quarantine restrictions,” the directive states.

African Swine Fever poses no direct risk to human health but has devastating economic impacts on pig farmers due to high mortality rates in infected animals and lack of a known cure or vaccine.

The Ministry has urged farmers and residents in Kalangala and neighbouring districts to remain vigilant, report suspected cases, and adhere strictly to the guidelines as investigations and containment measures continue.