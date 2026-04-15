Uganda Prisons Service to pass out 1,238 recruit warders and wardresses

The Uganda Prisons Service has announced the upcoming pass-out of 1,238 recruit warders and wardresses, in a move aimed at strengthening manpower and improving operations across correctional facilities in the country.

The ceremony, scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026, will be held at the Maroons Grounds at Luzira Prisons Complex starting at exactly 8:00am, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The Uganda Prisons Service will hold a pass-out ceremony for 1,238 Recruit Warders and Wardresses on Friday, 17th April 2026 at the Maroons Grounds, Luzira Prisons Complex, commencing at exactly 0800Hrs,” the statement reads.

Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo is expected to preside over the ceremony as Chief Guest.

“The Chief Guest will be H.E. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda,” the statement adds.

The latest intake is part of ongoing efforts by the Uganda Prisons Service to boost staffing levels following a recently concluded nationwide recruitment exercise that attracted thousands of applicants. The recruitment targeted disciplined, physically fit and educated Ugandans to fill gaps in prison management, rehabilitation services and security operations.

The addition of over 1,200 warders and wardresses will significantly ease pressure on existing staff, improve inmate supervision, and enhance rehabilitation programmes such as vocational training, agriculture and industrial production within prison facilities.

Uganda Prisons Service has in recent years expanded its mandate beyond custodial functions to include rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society. Through initiatives in farming, carpentry, tailoring and other skills development programmes, the Service plays a key role in supporting government efforts on socio-economic transformation.

The institution has also been investing in professional training, human rights compliance and modernization of facilities, as it responds to challenges such as congestion and rising inmate populations across the country.

“Attendance is strictly by invitation,” the statement notes, underscoring the formal nature of the ceremony.

The statement was signed by Frank Baine Mayanja, Senior Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Cooperation and Corporate Affairs, who said the pass-out marks a critical milestone in strengthening the capacity of the Uganda Prisons Service to effectively execute its mandate.