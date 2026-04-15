Journalist injured as prisons vehicle suffers brake failure at Ggaba trial scene

A journalist has been injured in a road traffic accident involving a Uganda Prisons vehicle at Ggaba Trading Centre in Makindye Division, where a high-profile murder trial is ongoing.

Police at Kabalagala said the incident occurred at about 9:00am between Maranatha Primary School and Maranatha High School. The accident involved a Toyota Hiace vehicle, registration number UU 00067 T, commonly referred to as a “drone,” which was transporting a suspect to court.

According to police, the vehicle reportedly developed a brake failure upon reaching the Mobile Court premises, causing it to veer off and knock down a pedestrian identified as Ronald Mulwana, a 28-year-old journalist who was at the scene to cover court proceedings.

“The vehicle developed a mechanical failure at the Mobile Court premises and knocked a pedestrian who was nearby,” police said, adding that the victim was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment.

Mulwana had been assigned to cover the trial of Christopher Okello Onyum, the prime suspect in the killing of four children at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre earlier this month.

The accident occurred within the Ggaba Community Church grounds, where members of the media had gathered to follow the proceedings.

Onyum, who appeared in court earlier this week, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder. The charges arise from the April 2, 2026 incident in which four toddlers were killed at the daycare facility in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated attack.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it intends to present evidence showing that the accused planned the attack over several days.

“The prosecution’s case shall, at trial, reveal a sequence of deliberate and calculated actions preceding the attack,” the DPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that Onyum, with malice aforethought, caused the deaths of the children at Ggaba Trading Centre. The victims have been identified as Ryan Odeke, Gideon Eteko, Keisha Elungat, and Ignatius Sseruyange, all aged between 18 months and two and a half years.

Court records indicate that the suspect was found fit to stand trial following a psychiatric evaluation, despite earlier claims regarding his mental health.

At the time of his arrest, authorities recovered several items from the suspect, including two American passports, mobile phones, laptops, a United States driving permit, and official documents, which prosecutors say may form part of their evidence during trial.

Police said investigations into the crash are ongoing as authorities assess the circumstances surrounding the mechanical failure of the prison’s vehicle.