Flavian Zeija sworn in as Chief Justice at Museveni’s Kisozi farm

Dr. Flavian Zeija has been officially sworn in as Uganda’s Chief Justice in a ceremony held at President Yoweri Museveni’s country farm in Kisozi, marking a new chapter in the leadership of the Judiciary.



The swearing-in was presided over by President Museveni, who hosted the event at his private residence. Dr. Zeija takes over the country’s top judicial office following his appointment by the President, reinforcing continuity within Uganda’s justice system.



In his remarks after taking the oath of office, Dr. Zeija expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the confidence and continued trust placed in him. He noted that the Chief Justice appointment marks his fourth presidential appointment within the Judiciary, describing it as a significant milestone in his legal and public service career.

Dr. Zeija pledged commitment to upholding the rule of law, judicial independence, and professionalism within the courts, while working to strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice.

His appointment comes at a time when the Judiciary faces increasing public scrutiny, with expectations for efficiency, integrity, and impartiality in handling matters of national importance.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials and members of the legal fraternity.