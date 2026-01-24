Renowned city DJ Ciza reportedly dead

KAMPALA — Uganda’s entertainment and nightlife industry is in mourning following reports of the death of celebrated city disc jockey DJ Ciza, a household name on Kampala’s party circuit whose energetic performances defined countless nights in the capital.

DJ Ciza, born Mwalye Seth, reportedly passed away on Saturday, with preliminary information indicating that he may have suffered a sudden heart-related complication. The news has shocked fans, colleagues, and promoters, many of whom say he appeared healthy, active, and full of life in the days leading up to his reported death.

Widely known by his nicknames “The Real Crowd Pleaza” and “Muzukulu Wa Decka,” DJ Ciza built a reputation as one of the city’s most dependable and versatile DJs. He was celebrated for his ability to read crowds, seamlessly blend music genres, and keep audiences on their feet well into the night. His presence was a staple at major city clubs, concerts, corporate events, and private functions.

Over the years, DJ Ciza earned respect not only for his technical skill behind the decks but also for his professionalism and humility. Fellow DJs and event organisers often described him as approachable and supportive, frequently offering guidance to younger talents trying to find their footing in the competitive entertainment industry.

Following the news of his reported passing, tributes have poured in across social media platforms, with fans sharing memories of memorable nights powered by his mixes and colleagues describing him as a passionate entertainer whose work ethic set him apart. Many credited him for playing a key role in shaping Kampala’s modern nightlife culture.



Sources close to the DJ say he had upcoming engagements and personal plans, making his sudden reported death even more devastating. His passing has also reignited public discussion about health awareness among entertainers, particularly those working in high-pressure nightlife environments where long hours and irregular schedules are common.

By the time of publication, official details regarding funeral arrangements and a formal family statement were yet to be released. However, the entertainment community continues to express solidarity with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.



If confirmed, DJ Ciza’s death marks the loss of a vibrant figure whose influence extended beyond music to the joy and unity he brought to audiences across Kampala. His legacy, supporters say, will live on through the memories he created and the many lives he touched through his art.

