Pallaso issues warning to King Saha after violent Kampala clash between camps

Kampala, Uganda — May 7, 2026-Singer Pallaso has issued a strong warning to fellow musician King Saha following a violent confrontation involving their respective camps at a Kampala nightlife venue. This incident has sparked concern within Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Clash at entertainment venue

The incident reportedly occurred in Nakulabye during a music event where both artists or their entourages were present. Witnesses say tensions began inside the venue before spilling outside, where a physical altercation broke out between members of the two camps.

The confrontation is said to have escalated rapidly, with reports alleging that sharp objects were used during the chaos. Several individuals were reportedly injured before security intervened to restore order.

Escalating rivalry

The latest incident adds to a growing pattern of hostility between the two camps, whose relationship has reportedly been strained by ongoing disagreements within the music industry.

Over time, their entourages have been involved in multiple heated exchanges at public events, prompting concern from event organizers and fans over increasing tensions.

Pallaso responds

Following the incident, Pallaso took to social media with a strongly worded message directed at King Saha, accusing his camp of initiating the violence and claiming that his team was attacked first.

In his remarks, he warned that the situation should not be taken lightly, suggesting that further confrontation could follow if the matter is not addressed.

Industry reaction

The incident has drawn widespread reaction from fans and stakeholders, with many calling for restraint and peaceful resolution between the two camps.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming arrests or the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation, as investigations are reportedly ongoing.